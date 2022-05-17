Jorge Jesus lawyer cites invitation from Chile and that Fenerbahçe is an option

Jorge Jesus’ future remains unclear, but his lawyer, Luís Miguel Henrique, gave some clues as to what could happen to the coach. In an interview with CNN de Portugal, Luís revealed that JJ received an invitation to coach the Chilean team and that Fenerbahçe is an option.

“The president of Fenerbahce is building chemistry and empathy with Jorge Jesus. There is still a lot to talk about, it is true that there is an invitation and there has been a desire on the part of Jorge to get to know the sports project better. It remains to discuss other issues of detail, which I cannot speak about,” he said.

The proposal to manage Chile was made shortly after Jesus left Benfica, but was soon rejected because, according to his lawyer, the Portuguese coach needs “day-to-day work”, something that would not be possible in charge of a national team.

“There were invitations from two teams in South America, one of them Chile. But Jorge has never been a national coach, he sees himself more at Fenerbahçe, who dispute titles in Turkey and play in the Champions League, than in a national team. day-to-day work, he lives for it. The Brazil team is the exception that proves the rule, as he himself has already confessed”, he added.

Recently, Jorge Jesus generated controversy by saying that he would wait for a proposal from Flamengo until the 20th of this month. With Paulo Sousa going through a moment of pressure at the club, speaking Portuguese was not well regarded in the sports environment.