Keno has a confirmed muscle injury; Everson tests positive for Covid-19

The Medical Department of Atlético-MG reported, this Tuesday (17), that forward Keno had a muscle injury in the adductor of the right thigh. In addition, the club also disclosed that goalkeeper Everson tested positive for Covid-19.







Keno suffers new injury a few weeks after recovery (Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG) Photo: Launch!

Keno suffered the injury in the game against Atlético-GO last Saturday (14). The player felt pain in his right thigh and even tried to continue in the game, but had to be substituted at the beginning of the second half.

Keno had previously suffered an injury this season. Due to eye surgery, the player missed six games for Atlético-MG. There is still no timetable for a return in relation to the new injury.

Galo’s DM also reported that goalkeeper Everson tested positive for Covid-19 and will have to fulfill a period of isolation. In the game against Independiente dell Vale, next Thursday (19), Rafael will be the starting goalkeeper.

– In view of this fact, and also due to the increase in the number of cases across the country, the club reinforces preventive measures in its facilities, in order to preserve the integrity of athletes, members of the technical committee and other employees of the football department – the club said on social media.

In addition to Keno and Everson, Dodô and Eduardo Vargas are the other two players in the Galo Medical Department.