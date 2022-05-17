Latvian minister resigns after allowing Russian celebration

Parliament banned events near Soviet memorials for disrespecting the memory of victims of war in Ukraine

Latvia’s Interior Minister Marija Golubeva announced her resignation on Monday (May 16, 2022) after pressure from government officials for not preventing Russians from celebrating Victory Day in the country on 9 of May.

The date is traditionally celebrated by Russia as the day of the Soviet conquest of Nazi Germany in World War II. The celebration took place in Riga, capital of Latvia, at the Freedom Monument.

The Latvian parliament had banned public events near Soviet war memorials. Despite the police presence there, thousands of Russians showed up to place flowers on the obelisk. However, municipal workers had to use a tractor to throw the flowers in the trash – the next day, Russians returned to put them back.

According to the news agency ReutersGolubeva claimed that he did not have the support of the prime minister to allow the meetings.

“What about Latvia’s resilience if an insignificant gathering of a few hundred people standing for two hours can shake the government?”said the minister.

Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins has not commented on Golubeva’s resignation. Before, he told the channel BNS that meetings at Soviet war memorials disrespected Latvia and the memory of victims of the war in Ukraine.

Last Friday (May 13, 2022), the city council of the capital approved that the monument be removed, but there is still no date set.