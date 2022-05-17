Liverpool beat Southampton and continue to fight for the Premier League title

Liverpool did not have a large part of their main players, but they beat Southampton 2-1, today, for the 37th round of the English Championship, and are still alive in the fight for the title.

After coming out behind, with a goal from Redmond in the 12th minute of the first half, Liverpool drew even in the first half, with Minamino, and turned with Matip, with a header, in the second half. Last Saturday, the Reds won the FA Cup after winning on penalties over Chelsea.

The result leaves Liverpool with 89 points, one less than leaders Manchester City. To be English champions, Jurgen Klopp’s team need to beat Wolverhampton and hope for a Citizens stumble against Aston Villa.

All games of the 38th and final round of the Premier League will take place this Sunday at 12:00 (Brasília time).

dramatic beginning

Liverpool got into trouble in their quest for the title in the 12th minute of the first half. Lyanco disarmed Diogo Jota in the defense field and played for Tella, who found Redmond on the left. The shirt 11 started in speed, finished and had a deflection in the Reds’ defense to open the score.

Needing at least a draw to keep dreaming of the title, Liverpool almost left everything the same at St. Mary Stadium in the 18th minute, with Roberto Firmino. Missing on the left, Tsimikas crossed at the second post and the Brazilian, offside, headed into the back of the net.

The ex law doesn’t fail

On loan from Southampton to Liverpool, Japan’s Takumi Minamino tied the game in the 26th minute of the first half. After Gomez’s cross from the right, Diogo Jota dominated and played for Minamino to score.

Does not enter

Liverpool returned for the second half hungry for the ball, but failed to turn the volume of play into goals. Pushing Southampton into their defensive half, the Reds exchanged passes, spun the ball, invaded the area, but didn’t hit the net.

The best chance at the start of the second half came in the 10th minute, when Matip activated Diogo Jota in the middle, who found Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian served Elliot from the right, who sent the ball into the net from the outside.

dead ball solves

If Liverpool didn’t reach the goal with the ball on the ground, Matip decided on the high side. In a corner kick from the left 21 minutes into the second half, Tsimikas found Matip in the middle of the area. The Cameroonian bent down to dispute the ball with Walker-Peters and headed into the back of the net, decreeing Liverpool’s victory and keeping alive the dream of the title.