Machine gun on: Amber Heard makes new accusations to Johnny Depp – Lifestyle

The fight between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the American justice does not stop bringing surprises to the public, which is terrified by the mutual accusations of violence and lies.

On this 5/5/2022, Amber testified in court in the lawsuit filed by her ex-husband for defamation. Depp asks for $ 50 million in damages and wants to rescue her image, after the damage suffered by the domestic violence allegations.

Amber said Depp kicked her in the back during a private plane flight. According to her, the crew saw it, but did nothing.

The reason for the aggression, according to the actress, was jealousy because of a kissing scene between her and actor James Franco in the film.

James Franco was named as a witness for Amber's defense, but he is not expected to testify.

Amber Heard also claimed that Johnny Depp held his dog, Boo, and hung him outside the window of the moving car.

Amber said her sister and an assistant were also in the car and that Depp was howling as he exposed the dog to danger. But no one acted, fearing he would release the animal.

The actress reaffirmed that Johnny Depp assaulted her at home and said she did what she could to try to get around the situation.

"Nothing I did made him stop hitting me. Anything. I tried for over a year, maybe two, just not responding physically, not responding verbally, just looking at him

Johnny Depp, who has always denied the allegations of violence against the actress, took statements and followed everything closely in court.

Depp has said more than once that, for him, Amber's intention, from the beginning, is to promote his artistic career. She played Mera in Aquaman.

Amber claimed that Johnny was a drug addict and even isolated himself on a private island for detox. But she said that by accompanying him, she lived a

"Sometimes I didn't think he understood how much he could physically hurt me

The actor also testified about the detox period at the start of the trial.

"There was a big part of me that was very uncomfortable with Ms. Heard, who went with me for this detox," he said.

Amber stated that the relationship had become unsustainable.

Johnny Depp has already stated that the woman acted violently at home, assaulting him, and included an audio in which she says she slapped him.