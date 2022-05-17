Meet the new actors of the Netflix series

the fourth season of Stranger Things premieres on May 27th and brings several new faces to the already acclaimed casting from the series. Some names are well known to the public and should play a very important role in the plot. Check them all out now:

AMYBETH MCNULTY

One of the most celebrated actresses when she was announced by fans was Amybeth McNultythe eternal annie in Annie With Ea series that was canceled very early in the Netflix and that left many orphans.

In the plot, Amybeth will play Vicki, a young geek who is full of energy and will be a love interest of one of the recurring characters of Stranger Things.

MASON DYE

the young actor from Teen Wolf will replace the former Steve (Joe Keery) figure, becoming the new popular and rich boy at school called Jason Carverwho dates the coolest girl and who is the athlete everyone admires.

EDUARDO FRANCO

Eduardo Franco came out very well in the movie Outstandingdirected by Olivia Wilde and now you have another golden opportunity to shine.

He will be argylea nice pizza delivery guy who should be part of the young adult cast, formed by jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and nancy (Natalia Dyer), becoming a great friend of the older brother of Will (Noah Schnapp).

REGINA TING CHEN

Regina Ting Chenwho was part of the cast of queen of the southwill be the Mrs. Kelly, a school counselor who is extremely concerned about her students. In this fourth season, the poor thing will have a lot to worry about with the powerful vecna playing terror out there.

GRACE VAN DIEN

the actress of Charlie Manson’s Disciples and The Village it will be Chrissya popular teenager, cheerleader, and Jason’s (Mason Dye) girlfriend in Hawkins.

SHERMAN AUGUSTO

Sherman Augustus it will be Sullivan, a serious and competent lieutenant colonel, who seeks to cleanse Hawkins of all his dangers. The man will have to eat the bread that the devil kneaded in Stranger Things with such a thankless job.

His leading role was in Into the Badlandslike the character Nathaniel Moon.

JAMIE CAMPBELL BOWER

The young Grindelwald from Fantastic Beasts 2 will give life to Peter Baillarda kind man who is part of the staff of the psychiatric hospital in Hawkins, working as an assistant.

NIKOLA DJURICKO

Nikola Djurickowho has World War Zwill be Yuri, a Russian mercenary who loves peanut butter, bad jokes and money, being quite greedy and dangerous.

JOSEPH QUINN

the actor of game of Thrones will be the leader of Hellfire ClubD&D club, Eddie Munsonbeing one of the nerds of the group of Stranger Things.

TOM WLASCHIHA

Another GoT actor joined the Stranger Things team, Tom WlaschihaThe Jaqen H’gharit will be Dmitria charming Russian guard who must have a history connected to Hopper.

JOEL STOFFER

THE Enoch in SHIELD agents His role has not yet been revealed, but he is confirmed in the cast of the fourth year of Stranger Things.

ROBERT ENGLUND

Finally we leave the legend of terrors B and the iconic Freddy Kruegerin the franchise The nightmare time, Robert Englundwhich will give life to Victor Creela man who went insane and ended up in Hawkins psychiatric hospital after killing his family members.

Creel’s story is very reminiscent of the events of amityville, in the case of a family man who killed them all, claiming to hear voices. The script of the Netflix series should draw a little from this source, bringing elements of science fiction and horror, amplifying the story.

