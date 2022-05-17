Miley Cyrus is the new queen of vintage fashion and the internet is loving it – Vogue

+



Miley Cyrus is the new queen of vintage and the internet is loving it (Photo: Getty Images)

What happens when a contemporary icon decides to bet on an old wardrobe? The union of the best of both worlds! Vintage fashion is all the rage and winning over celebrities, especially since Dua Lipa shone at the 2022 Grammys in a 1990s Versace model and Kim Kardashian stole the show at the Met Gala in a legendary Marilyn Monroe dress. Now, it’s singer Miley Cyrus who is exploring the archives of iconic fashion brands – and the internet is loving it!

In the last week alone, the artist who marked the 2000s with the role of Hannah Montana and is still loved by a multitude of fans (on Instagram alone there are more than 171 million), has already worn four vintage dresses on her trip to New York.

The label that dominated the looks was Dior: Miley wore no less than three dresses created by John Galliano, from the time when the designer was the brand’s creative director. To attend a performance of the Broadway classic “Chicago”, starring Pamela Anderson, the singer chose an animal print slip dress covered in lace, which she combined with a skirt in the same leopard print. The styling is the same as when the look appeared on the Dior catwalk in the fall-winter 2000 collection.

Miley Cyrus (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

On the same day (05.15), for the NBC Upfronts dinner, Cyrus again chose a nightgown-style dress, this time black and shorter. The next day (16.05), it was her turn to present at the NBC Upfronts event, for which the artist chose a long red one. The asymmetrical model with overlapping cutouts won over fans who saw the singer on the streets of New York, and the highlight was the metallic one she wore on top as well (also a Dior vintage).

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 15: Miley Cyrus is seen at the NBC Upfronts dinner at Marea on May 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) (Photo: GC Images)

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 16: Miley Cyrus is seen attending NBC Upfrtont at Radio City Music Hall on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (Photo: GC Images)

One of the biggest style moments of the singer in the last few days was also marked by an archival look. As a guest and interviewee on the American show Late Night with Seth Meyers, Miley wore a pink Alexander McQueen model from the spring-summer 2004 collection.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1292 — Pictured: Singer Miley Cyrus during an interview with host Seth Meyers on May 16, 2022 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) (Photo: NBCU) Photo Bank via Getty Images)

On social media, thousands of users and followers loved the looks, including Derek Blasberg, YouTube’s fashion and beauty director, who commented: “Chic!” in one of the posts. Vanessa Hudgens and Rita Ora are also among the personalities who left their impressions on Miley’s posts, which included praise such as “icon!” and “divine!”.