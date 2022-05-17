Mysterious childhood hepatitis may be linked to previous Covid-19 infection

About 28 cases of acute mysterious hepatitis that mainly affect children, are being investigated by the Ministry of Health in Brazil. In Ceará, according to the State Health Department (Sesa), there is no case being investigated. Experts spoke to THE PEOPLE and analyzed that the cases may be related to the pandemic and Covid-19.

In an article published in the scientific journal The Lancet, researchers from Imperial College, London, United Kingdom, and Cedars Sinai Medical Center, in the United States, raised the theory that a previous infection with the Ômicron variant of the Covid-19 virus , would be related to childhood hepatitis.

According to the scientific text, there is a possibility that the variant virus leaves “traces” in the body, such as small reservoirs that remain in the gastrointestinal tract (mouth, pharynx, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum and anus) and influence inflammation. exacerbated when children are infected with the adenovirus that causes hepatitis.

For the pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Albert Sabin Children’s Hospital (Hias), Michelle Pinheiro, the time children spent in home isolation can influence infections, since they have not been exposed to pathogens for a long time. “These multiple exposures end up causing the formation of multiple attacks and causing greater liver damage that can lead to adenovirus mutation”, explains the doctor. In other words, the adenovirus that caused hepatitis before may not be the same virus circulating now.

Nerci Ciarlini, also a pediatric infectious disease specialist, believes that the strongest hypothesis would be that there would be a combination of the two infections: a previous infection with Covid-19 and a subsequent infection with the adenovirus. “In fact, positive samples of adenovirus were found in 72% of cases in the United Kingdom. The assumption would be that there would be a possibility of persistence of SARS-COV2 in the intestinal mucosa”, she details.

The doctor explains that the Covid-19 virus, together with the adenovirus infection, would lead to the production of some proteins, called superantigens, which would generate an abnormal response from the body’s defense cells. “Of course, this would not happen in all children, as it would require a genetic predisposition, so to speak”, she stresses.

The doctor also says that hepatitis can affect any age group, however, children are affected by specific types of the disease. The chances of “crossing” between the two infections, according to Nerci, would decrease if more children had been vaccinated. “It is important to emphasize that there is no relationship between vaccination against Covid-19 and cases of acute mysterious childhood hepatitis”, she highlighted.

States with suspected cases

The 28 cases being investigated in Brazil are distributed among seven states (two in Espírito Santo, four in Minas Gerais, three in Paraná, two in Pernambuco, seven in Rio de Janeiro, two in Santa Catarina and eight in São Paulo).

In Ceará, Sesa, through a note, said that “it has guided the municipalities regarding the disease notification system (provided by the Ministry of Health) in order to ensure communications of possible suspicions”, he said.

“The cases are still under investigation. The Health Surveillance Strategic Information Centers (Cievs) and the National Hospital Surveillance Network (Renaveh) monitor any change in the epidemiological profile, as well as suspected cases of the disease.

Prevention

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 300 cases of the disease have been recorded worldwide.

To prevent the infection of children, pediatric infectious diseases indicate care similar to those taken during the Covid-19 pandemic, such as:

Mask use in at-risk and unvaccinated populations;

Strict hand hygiene;

Avoid agglomerations in closed places, especially with children and unvaccinated;

Keeping children with gastroenteritis, diarrhea and vomiting using an isolated toilet;

Keep toilets always sanitized with disinfectant.

