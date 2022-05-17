Sports

NBB Playoffs | Find out where to watch LIVE the match between Minas x Flamengo, for game 3 of the semifinal

NBB

This Tuesday (17), Flamengo will face Minas Tênis Clube for match 3 of the semifinal of the Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB) and if they win, they will be guaranteed in the grand final of the competition.

Helena Petry/CRF - NBB Playoffs | Find out where to watch LIVE the match between Minas x Flamengo, for game 3 of the semifinal.
This Tuesday (17th), the Flamengo face the Minas Tennis Club for match 3 of the semifinal of the New Basketball Brazil (NBB) and if you win, you will be guaranteed the grand final of the competition. If Rubro-Negro is defeated, we will have at least one more game between the teams. The winning team of the series will face the winner of the duel between Franca and São Paulo. The team from the interior of São Paulo is ahead, 2 to 1.

To get here, Flamengo dispatched Paulistano 3-0 and as it was among the four best in the first phase, it entered straight into the quarterfinals, as well as Minas, which in the previous phase, had a scare, but eliminated Unifacisa by 3 to 1 and came to this match against Flamengo, with one more game played in the quarters.

In the duel between the teams for this year’s semifinal, the Rubro-Negro team won the first match by 76 to 67 and the second by 77 to 63, with that, the flamenguistas continue well in the fight for another place in the grand final of the national competition , where he already has seven trophies.

The third game of the series will be at Arena Minas, in Belo Horizonte. If Flamengo wins, it ends the series and will be in the final, now, if the miners get the victory, it will force a game 4 that will be in Rio de Janeiro, as well as there is a need for a fifth match.

This Tuesday’s game is scheduled to start at 8 pm (Brasilia time) and will be broadcast live on TV by ESPN and Star+.

