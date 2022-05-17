New Amarok pickup to have world premiere on July 7

THE Volkswagen marked the world presentation of new Amarok for the 7th of July, said the Australian website CarExpert.

South Africa will be the location of the first assembly line for the new pickup, whose production in Argentina has not yet been confirmed. According to the website, much of the development work on the 2nd generation Amarok was done in Australia, where the model would have already been confirmed.

The new pickup, unlike the first generation, will be produced on the platform of also unreleased Ford Rangerwhich will start production in Thailand.

In April, Volkswagen released images of the pickup covered in disguise stickers so as not to spoil the surprise until launch. But the automaker provided some data such as the length of 5.35 m (10 cm longer than the current generation) and the wheelbase of 3.27 m (or 17.5 cm longer).

The new Amarok is expected to be capable of carrying around 1.2 tonnes of payload, in addition to a towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes. Propulsion will come from diesel and gasoline engines with a displacement of between 2.0 and 3.0 liters.

A hybrid version is also expected as the new Ranger platform was designed with this possibility in mind. The electronics, which was a strong point of the original model, should be even wider with up to 30 steering assistance systems.

The first generation of Amarok was launched worldwide in 2009 in a project that opted for production in Argentina, one of the largest pickup truck production hubs in the world.

The peak sales of the VW utility vehicle in Brazil occurred in 2013, when 24,200 units were sold. Since then, sales performance has varied greatly until recently when volume dropped significantly. In 2022, only 1,800 pickups had been sold as of Aprilleaving Amarok in 6th position in the category ranking.