New Twilight? Vampire Anime is a hit on Netflix

The Twilight franchise – like it or not – has forever changed the face of vampires in pop culture. Starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, the saga exerts a great influence on cinema, TV series and even anime. One example is Vampire in the Garden, a new Japanese animation from Netflix that also offers a good dose of romance to the world of night creatures.

Vampire in the Garden – Vampire in the Garden, in the original title – is already described by the international press as “a story of love and despair in a post-human world”. Sounds promising, right?

Continues after advertising

Originally announced in 2019, the series took over 3 years to produce. Vampire in the Garden is a production by Estúdio Wit, with direction by Ryōtarō Makihara and design by Tetsuyo Nishio, in addition to the soundtrack by Yoshihiro Ike.

We explain below everything you need to know about the plot, cast and premiere of Vampire in the Garden on Netflix.

Meet the creepy and romantic Vampire in the Garden on Netflix

Although it is touted by experts as the “new Twilight” of Netflix, the series Vampire in the Garden innovates by telling its story from an admittedly female perspective.

In other words: the mood of the anime is very similar to that of the Primeira Morte series, a production by Emma Roberts that will soon arrive in the Brazilian Netflix catalog.

“A vampire queen and a human girl join forces against everything and everyone in search of paradise, a place where the two species coexist in harmony,” states the official synopsis of Vampiro no Jardim.

The plot of Vampire in the Garden is set in a bleak future, in which the human race has been (almost) extinguished by the creatures of the night.

A small citadel, protected by a massive barrier of light, becomes the humans’ last stronghold against the vampires. Its leaders try everything to regain control of the world.

But behind the walls of this city lives Momo, a young woman who dreams of peaceful coexistence between vampires and humans.

On the other side is Queen Fine, a vampire monarch who abandons battle after falling in love with a human and losing her great love.

Seen as traitors to their races, Momo and Fine meet in a savage battle. Together, they embark on a journey in search of Eden – a paradise garden that holds the key to resolving the conflict between humans and vampires.

The voice cast for Vampire in the Garden is led by Megumi Han (Naruto: Shippuden) and Yu Kobayashi (Attack on Titan) as protagonists Momo and Fine.

Also part of the cast of Vampiro no Jardim are voice actors Chiaki Kobayashi (The Great Pretender), Rika Fukami (Final Fantasy) and Hiroki Tochi (D. Gray Man).

With only 5 episodes, the first season of the anime is perfect for a marathon. The series is also one of the fruits of Netflix’s large investment in original anime.

Vampiro no Jardim is now available in the Brazilian Netflix catalog. See the trailer below.