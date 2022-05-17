Official Hunger Games prequel synopsis released

the synopsis of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was released, and will bring the story of how President Snow became the tyrant that fans of Hunger Games already know.

The film will be a prequel to the franchise that starred Jennifer Lawrence like Katniss Everdeen fighting the dictatorial government of the Capitol, and now she’s going to show the other side of the coin.

According to the official synopsis (via Screen Rant), the new version will take place 64 years before the story of the first books, and will show Snow’s trajectory as he mentored a selected District 12 for the Games.

Check out the full synopsis below:

Years before he became the tyrannical president of Panem, the 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope of his fading bloodline, a family that was once proud but has now fallen into favor in a Capital after the war. As the 10th annual Hunger Games approaches, young Snow is alarmed when he is called upon to mentor Lucy Baird, a tribute girl from the impoverished District 12. selection ceremony, Snow thinks he can turn the tide in their favor. Uniting their instincts for performance and their new-found political skill, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will finally reveal who is a singing bird and who is a snake.

Gilded Age Actor Has Been Selected for the Role of Snow

This past Monday (16), Lionsgate announced the casting of the role of the protagonist. Who will live the 18-year-old version of Coriolanus Snow in the new film will be Tom Blythknown for his role as Archie Baldwin in the golden age and the title role of Billy The Kid.

Erin Westermanthe studios president of production, shared his excitement at having the actor cast in the film:

“Tom Blyth is an explosive rising talent whose mesmerizing and charismatic presence makes him an exciting and perfect actor for this lead role.”

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is scheduled to open in cinemas in November 2023.

