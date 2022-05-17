Palmeiras side car is stoned near CT

The car of left-back Jorge, from Palmeiras, was attacked with stones this Tuesday morning (17), near the Football Academy, CT of the club. The player was heading to the scene when their vehicle was hit, from the driver’s side.

Jorge was the one driving the vehicle. The people who attacked the player escaped, unidentified. In addition to the stones, Jorge was also the victim of verbal threats, according to Palmeiras. In a note, President Leila Pereira said: “We know that this act does not represent the Palmeiras fans”.

The reserve side is a rare case in the current squad: when he goes to the field, his performances are received with impatience and dissatisfaction by the Alviverde fans in the stands at Allianz Parque. This season, he made 16 matches for Abel Ferreira’s team, which has been giving many chances to the reserves, in a way to preserve their starting base.

At the time of the incident, federal police officers passing by saw the attack and rescued Jorge, who was not injured. The police then escorted Jorge to the CT. Later, a new PF vehicle was at the Football Academy.

Federal Police vehicle entered the Football Academy today (17) Image: Matheus Godoy

The left-back left the Football Academy four hours after the incident, accompanied by two people. Jorge did not leave in his personal vehicle.

Palmeiras repudiated the attack on their player. The club also informed that it will take legal and criminal measures to identify the perpetrators of the attack.

Read the full statement signed by Leila Pereira below:

“Left-back Jorge was the victim, on the morning of this Tuesday (17), of an unacceptable episode of violence committed by two individuals in the vicinity of the Football Academy. The player had his car window damaged and suffered verbal threats.

Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras strongly repudiates this cowardly attack against our athlete and will take all legal and criminal measures so that offenders are identified and punished with the rigor of the law.

We know that this act does not represent the Palmeiras fans. It is unacceptable, however, that cases of aggression have become routine in Brazilian football in recent times.

Violence cannot be normalized; on the contrary, it needs to be fought with the union of all those involved in the sporting environment.

We are a family: the Palmeiras Family! When one of our people is attacked, so are we!

Leila Pereira”