PGL Major Antwerp 2022: Imperial loses to CPH and says goodbye to worlds | championships

Imperial Esports was defeated by Copenhagen Flames, this Tuesday (17), and is eliminated from the PGL Major Antwerp 2022, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) world tournament. After making a campaign of much overcoming, Imperial arrived with morale to conquer the classification to the Champions Stage. However, CPH Flames showed an excellent CS:GO series in the best of three matches (MD3), resisted the good moments of the Brazilians of “Last Dance” and took the last spot of the next phase. The final result was 2–0, partial 16–2, in Inferno, and 22–18, in Vertigo.

Despite the elimination of Imperial, Brazil will still be represented by FURIA Esports on the Champions Stage. The Panthers reached the classification earlier this Tuesday (17th) after winning over G2 Esports by 2-1. Below, you can see how the series between Imperial and CPH Flames went.

🎮 PGL Major Antwerp 2022: FURIA wins G2 and qualifies for the playoffs

1 of 3 Imperial sketched a reaction on the second map, but fell to CPH Flames and said goodbye to the CS:GO world — Photo: Disclosure / PGL Imperial sketched a reaction on the second map, but fell to CPH Flames and said goodbye to the CS:GO world – Photo: Disclosure / PGL

👉 Is Counter-Strike still the best FPS game? Opinion on the TechTudo Forum

Similar to what happened in the series against Cloud9, Imperial got off to a disastrous start. Like TR in Inferno, the Brazilians didn’t have a good performance in the first rounds and found it difficult to deal with the player Rasmus “Zyphon” Nordfoss, who held the bomb sites in each round. Imperial started from scratch after an excellent entry of Vinícius “VINI” Figueiredo, but the team could not execute the same reaction as the previous day. CPH continued to be much superior as CT and closed this half at 13–2.

In the second pistol, CPH started the round by quickly eliminating three Brazilian players. VINI even managed two accurate kills to try to hold the bomb site B, but Fredrik “roeJ” Jørgensen was also on an inspired map and stopped Imperial from turning the round. Unfortunately, nothing went right for the Brazilians, and the defeat came hard by 16–2.

2 of 3 Copenhagen Flames dominated the clash at Inferno and was one victory away from the classification — Photo: Disclosure / PGL Copenhagen Flames dominated the clash at Inferno and was one victory away from the classification — Photo: Disclosure / PGL

Unlike Inferno, Vertigo started with a balanced showdown between the teams. Copenhagen Flames managed to acquire a little advantage in the beginning, largely because of the superiority in the aim. Ricardo “Boltz” Prass and Fernando “fer” Alvarenga appeared with excellent plays to guarantee some rounds and bring a little more tranquility to the Brazilians. However, CPH’s patience in recognizing the best paths for bomb sites and knowing when to improvise caught Brazilians off guard at different times at Vertigo. Relief came only in the final stretch, when Imperial scored three straight rounds and reduced the loss to 9–6.

In the turn of sides, Imperial won its first pistol of the series, took advantage of the economical opponent, but lost the chance of a tie after Nico “nicoodoz” Tamjid made a 4K on the ramp. Despite the frustration of these rounds, the Brazilians managed to react with more speed and had Lincoln “fnx” Lau calling the shots to help secure very important rounds for the tie to reach 13–13. Imperial managed to reach the map point at 15–14, but the CPH found a heroic forced and sought overtime at 15–15.

3 of 3 With the defeat in overtime by Vertigo, Imperial said goodbye to the PGL Major Antwerp 2022 — Photo: Disclosure / PGL With the defeat in overtime by Vertigo, Imperial said goodbye to the PGL Major Antwerp 2022 – Photo: Disclosure / PGL

Excited with the big victory that forced overtime, CPH scored two straight rounds as CT, but Imperial recovered in the last round of this half to reach the 16th point. Although the Brazilians’ CT didn’t work at first, the reaction came quickly to force another 18–18 overtime. Unfortunately, nothing went right for Imperial in the second overtime, and CPH Flames went on to win 22–18.

The Champions Stage, the PGL Major Antwerp 2022 playoffs, starts next Thursday (19) and ends on Sunday (22). In addition to FURIA Esports, seven other surviving teams will be vying for the world title in a single elimination bracket. Alexandre “Gaules” Borba streams the competition on his Twitch channel. PGL also broadcasts on its official channels on Twitch and YouTube.