Pis/Pasep has triple serve released in 2022; see how to receive

This year, the Federal Government granted the salary bonus PIS/Pasep base year 2020. As it was suspended last year, payments were only made in the first quarter of 2022.

The transfers were terminated on March 31 and covered around 23 million workers. However, because the withdrawal can be carried out until December 29, many people still have not redeemed the values.

To access the amounts, the worker needs:

be registered in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

for at least five years; Have worked for at least 30 days in 2020 for a legal entity;

Have received, on average, up to two minimum wages of monthly remuneration in the period worked in 2020;

Have the data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity/Government) in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial of the base year.

It is worth mentioning that those who have not yet withdrawn the salary bonus PIS/Pasep forgotten can consult the situation through the Digital Work Card or through the Gov.br Portal. The procedure is very simple, but it is necessary to update personal data if necessary.

In practice, just click on the “Benefits” tab and then on “Salary Allowance”. According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, workers have a total of R$ 438 million to be withdrawn.

However, it is important to remember that workers with a formal contract receive PIS through Caixa Econômica Federal and public servants receive Pasep through Banco do Brasil.

Salary allowance ‘forgotten’

Approximately 320,000 citizens have not yet withdrawn the allowance PIS/Pasepbase year of 2019. This corresponds to R$ 208 million of the salary bonus that were not redeemed, that is, they are ‘forgotten’.

The Federal Government started the deadline for requesting amounts on March 31, with withdrawals being authorized until December 29. If the worker does not respect the deadlines, he will have to apply for the allowance again in another application period.

To have access to the benefit, the taxpayer must meet the following requirements:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages during the 2019 base year;

Have exercised remunerated activity for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year of 2019;

Updated data in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

Regarding the request for the benefit, it can be done in one of the agencies of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. In addition to this means, there are other options, such as:

Through the Alô Trabalhador central, by telephone 158;

By means of an e-mail message, to the address uf@economia.gov.br, replacing the letters ‘uf’ with the acronym of the state in which you reside;

Through the Digital Work Card application (CTPS); or

Through the Gov.br Portal.

Fund quotas

At the moment, a total of R$ 23 billion is stopped waiting for withdrawals by 10.5 million workers. The benefit refers to the modality called fund quotas, which have already been extinguished, but there is still money released for withdrawals.

The group that is entitled has already exercised its function in some private initiative with a formal contract between 1970 and 1988. In addition, civil servants and military personnel may be entitled to the benefit.

Therefore, if the worker has performed his duties in the period mentioned above and has not withdrawn the fund’s accounts PIS/Pasepyou may have amounts available for withdrawals.

It is worth mentioning that in cases where the beneficiary of the quotas has already died, the right to withdraw is extended to his dependent or heir. Thus, redemption by the worker requires only the presentation of a personal document at a Caixa branch.

On the other hand, the withdrawal by the heirs must also be made at Caixa Econômica Federal branches, and it is necessary to present any of the following documents:

death certificate and declaration of a dependent entitled to a death pension issued by the INSS ;

; death certificate and the certificate or declaration of a dependent entitled to a death pension;

court order designating the beneficiaries to the withdrawal;

public deed of inventory.