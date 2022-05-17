Plane with 132 occupants may have been shot down on purpose in China – International

Flight data indicates plane in China was shot down by someone in the cockpit (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction) Data from China Eastern Airlines Flight 5735 indicates that the jet was intentionally shot down. All 132 occupants aboard the aircraft – 123 passengers and nine crew – died on March 21, 2022 in Teng County, Guangxi, China.

The results of the preliminary assessment by US authorities on the causes of the air disaster were published this Tuesday (17/5) by the daily Wall Street Journal.

According to Wall Streetthe Boeing 737-800 was traveling at an altitude of 29,100 ft (8,900 m) when it suddenly fell into a position considered vertical, crashing into a mountain at extreme speed.

Black box information indicated that controls pushed the plane into the dive. That is, a person in cockpit would have entered commands that caused the crash.