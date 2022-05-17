Plane with 132 occupants may have been shot down on purpose in China – International

Data from China Eastern Airlines Flight 5735 indicates that the jet was intentionally shot down. All 132 occupants aboard the aircraft – 123 passengers and nine crew – died on March 21, 2022 in Teng County, Guangxi, China.
The results of the preliminary assessment by US authorities on the causes of the air disaster were published this Tuesday (17/5) by the daily Wall Street Journal.
According to Wall Streetthe Boeing 737-800 was traveling at an altitude of 29,100 ft (8,900 m) when it suddenly fell into a position considered vertical, crashing into a mountain at extreme speed.
Black box information indicated that controls pushed the plane into the dive. That is, a person in cockpit would have entered commands that caused the crash.
Still according to Wall Street Journal, the investigation shifted focus after the discovery. The suspicion that one of the pilots or passengers invading the cabin may have caused the accident.
China Eastern Airlines flight 5735 departed Kunming International Airport and was bound for Guangzhou International Airport. The trip was supposed to take 1 hour and 40 minutes.