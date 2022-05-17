Police find body of 13-year-old missing woman in US

posted on 05/17/2022 14:40



(credit: reproduction)

The remains of a 17-year-old girl were found in Georgetown, South Carolina, 13 years after her disappearance. A suspect has been arrested, city police authorities said on Monday (5/16).

Young Brittanee Drexel disappeared on April 25, 2009, while visiting Myrtle Beach, a resort town in South Carolina.

“I am grieving for my beautiful daughter Brittanee as I have been for 13 years. But today is bittersweet. We are much closer to the closure and peace we so desperately hoped for,” Dawn Drexel, the teenager’s mother, told a news conference.

According to the investigation, 62-year-old Raymond Douglas Moody would have buried the girl at the spot where she was found a day after she disappeared. The man is a resident of the city and already has convictions for sexual crimes.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said the police never gave up on finding Brittanee and lamented the tragedy. “To the Drexel family, we grieve and pray for you as you deal with the tragedies of 13 years ago. No one deserves to go through this and our hearts go out to you. Our only hope is that this discovery will allow your family to properly grieve for Brittanee.” he said.