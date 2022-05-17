Police say California church attack was motivated by hatred | World

The man who opened fire on Sunday at a California church, leaving one dead and five injured, is an American of Chinese origin with hatred for the Taiwanese community, police said on Monday.

The five victims of the shooting, who were at the Laguna Woods church after lunch and a religious service, were from Taiwan.

Overpowered by the pastor and worshipers as he reloaded his gun, the gunman was identified by police as 68-year-old David Chou.

According to Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes, he is a citizen of Chinese origin who has resided in the United States “for many years” and works as a security guard in the Las Vegas area.

Gunman arrested after opening fire at church in US

The sixty-year-old, who prepared the attack and was equipped with spare magazines and Molotov cocktails, acted for reasons “political and motivated by hatred”, the sheriff said during a press conference.

Citing “notes” found by investigators in the suspect’s car, Barnes spoke of the “grievances the individual had against the Taiwanese community as a whole.” To date, there are no indications that he had any specific ties to the church or that he targeted any particular individual.

“From what we found, we believe their specific target was the Taiwanese community, and this Taiwanese Presbyterian church is a representation of that community,” the sheriff explained.

The man killed by the suspect was a 52-year-old doctor, John Cheng, who died after lunging at the attacker to try to disarm him, allowing time for others to immobilize him by tying him with an electrical extension cord.

2 of 2 Entrance to Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California — Photo: Leonard Ortiz/ASSOCIATED PRESS Entrance to the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California — Photo: Leonard Ortiz/ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this sense, Barnes qualified Dr. Chen of “hero”, without whom “there would undoubtedly be other victims”. The suspect was detained and his bail was set at one million dollars.