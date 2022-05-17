Production of “Secret Truths 3” has been canceled, says website

The novel’s continuitySecret Truths“, in Walcyr Carrasco, It’s not going to happen again. According to the TV Observatory website, the feuilleton would enter the pre-production phase in the second half of this year, but the project will be shelved so that the author can focus on other work for the broadcaster.

Walcyr Carrasco will produce an unprecedented project in place of “Verdades Secretas 3”

The playwright will replace the production of the sequel to “Verdades Secretas” with an unpublished project, which is being developed for prime time TV Globo, scheduled to premiere in April next year, in addition to Globoplay.

“Secret Truths 2“, released on the broadcaster’s streaming platform, surpassed Globoplay’s soap opera records in 2021, however, it lost the position to “wetland“. the remake of Benedito Ruy Barbosawhich has been on the air since the beginning of the year, became the most watched soap opera in the history of the platform, which was launched in 2015.

The carioca broadcaster showed that the nine o’clock soap opera is seen daily by 36 million viewers across the country, consolidating “Pantanal” as one of the biggest audiences of 2022 on TV.

In 2015, “Verdades Secretas”, shown at 11 pm, was a success. With a mysterious plot, it consecrated great names in the cast such as Thank you Massaferawho was nominated for an Emmy in 2016 for her performance, Agatha Moreirain addition to revealing Camila Queiroz.