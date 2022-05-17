Public accounts give misleading signs of economic recovery

The collection of taxes and tributes slowed down a little in March, but remains high. As reported by the Central Bank on Monday (16), in the first quarter of 2022, public accounts recorded a primary surplus (without considering expenses with public debt interest) very close to R$ 110 billion, a new record for the period, in more than 20 years, and double the result obtained in the first quarter of 2021.

After threatening to exceed 100% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), gross public debt has been declining for five consecutive months. In December, it represented 80.3% of GDP. In March, it dropped to 78.5% of GDP. The reversal of debt in relation to the total production of wealth in the country is a direct reflection of the fact that public revenues are exceeding expenditures.

This result, however, reflects a kind of false positive of the economic recovery and the more consistent resumption of business. Double-digit inflation, which insists on not giving in and, on the contrary, shows signs of advancing, is not only at the base of the improvement in collection, but also of the brake that will come forward, with the Central Bank maintaining basic interest rates also in two digits.

Public revenues can grow through different channels. The first is the growth of economic activity itself. When production, service provision and sales expand, the set of taxes, fees and contributions also rises. The more it is produced and the more it is sold, the more the volume of taxes collected increases.

This occurs not only because taxes are embedded in the prices of products and services. It is true that, when the activity is high, the increase in the volume of production and commercialization results in an increase in the volume of taxes collected.

But when activity is high, employment also increases. More employment means more income and, in addition to production and consumption, income also pays tax. Therefore, when employment and income grow, revenue grows as well.

A third channel for increased revenue when the economy is booming. In this situation, the tendency is for companies to be able to produce and sell more, making a profit. On profits, as well as on consumption and income, taxes, fees and contributions are also levied.

Economic growth is, therefore, a kind of engine to boost public revenues. There are, however, at least two other channels for raising the volume collected. One of them is linked to the creation of new taxes or the increase of rates in the existing ones. New taxes or new higher rates will, of course, result in more revenue.

However, even without economic growth and without new taxes or rates, there is a classic channel for public revenue growth: inflation. Economic transactions and income subject to taxes, contributions and fees are denominated in monetary value. In other words, taxes are levied on the prices charged on the goods and services sold and on the income they generate.

If production and sales do not grow, but prices rise — that is, inflation sets in —, the end result is a nominal rise in the values ​​on which taxes are levied. Higher prices result in increased revenue, regardless of concrete movements in the economy.

In this way, inflation operates as an additional “tax”. As a result, while allowing the government to stimulate activity with tax exemptions, it takes away even more purchasing power from the population, reducing disposable income.

Acting at the same time, these contrary movements end up producing imbalances and maladjustments in the economy. It is the environment in which the “chicken flights” occur, when the part of the sectors of the economy gives the deceptive impression that it is going to take off, but, without traction, it drags back with the others just ahead.

Projections for growth in 2022 portray this kind of deceptive and undesirable situation. The expectation is that, in early June, the IBGE will release positive figures for the economy in the first quarter, with a rise close to 1.5% over the last quarter of 2021. But the loss of strength of the recovery would already be felt in the second quarter and even more in the second half of the year.