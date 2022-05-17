Revenue from Russian exports to Brazil has doubled since the beginning of the war

Revenue from the flow of exports from Russia to Brazil has registered a strong expansion since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, and reflects both an increase in the prices of goods purchased by the Brazilian market and a move to anticipate fertilizer imports to guarantee the supply of the domestic market. .

Under a strong embargo and sanctions, Russia began to see its trade interrupted to some of the main western markets. But explosions in commodity and energy prices have allowed revenue from Russian sales to increase exponentially.

In the euro zone, Russian sales between January and March 2021 totaled 31 billion euros. In the same period in 2022, Russian exports reached 63 billion euros, an increase of more than 104%.

In the case of Brazil, official data from the Brazilian government indicate a similar movement, even though energy is not the center of imports. According to official data from the Ministry of Economy, Brazil imported US$ 485 million from Russia in February. In the following month, the value has already increased to US$ 565 million. But in April, the jump was even greater, with a flow of US$ 804 million and the highest volume in bilateral trade in at least six years.

Russian fertilizers represent more than 20% of the national supply of the product and, for areas such as soybeans, imports from Moscow are considered strategic.

Diplomatic sources in Brasília explained that there was an understanding, including with the US government, that fertilizers would not be included in the list of products under embargo. But the difficulties to import are important. Banks refuse to give credit for the operations or raise prices, while some of the main ports used in the Baltic Sea countries no longer allow Russian shipments. The result is a more expensive transaction.

Brazil does not apply sanctions, but trade collapses

But if Brazil pays more today for Russian products, domestic sales to the Russian market have plummeted since the beginning of the war. In February, Brazil exported US$ 250 million in products to Russia, the vast majority in the agricultural sector. Volume dropped to $172 million in March, and in April the rate was just $91 million, one of the worst months in six years.

One of the main problems is the lack of Brazilian companies that carry out maritime transport. National products, therefore, are dependent on international companies that do not want to be hit by sanctions.

At the time the measures against Russia were adopted, only one of these companies was carrying 800 containers of Brazilian agricultural products to Moscow, valued at US$ 60 million. But it was leaving these goods in different ports around the world to avoid delivering to the Russian market.

João Santos Lima, from SL Trading and specialized in the fruit trade to Russia, pointed out that, today, it is practically impossible to supply national products. “Brazil does not adopt sanctions. But, by not having its own maritime companies, it also suffers”, he said. “There is no sanction, but there is no trade in many of the sectors either,” he explained.

In the case of peanuts or meat, the freight charged to guarantee supplies in Russia made export impossible. For him, if the flow of exports fell between February and April, the fall promises to be even greater in the coming months, if the war continues.

In different international bodies, not by chance, Brazil has insisted on pointing out that sanctions that affect agriculture could have a global impact and reopen the debate on hunger in the world. At the WTO, for example, Itamaraty made a proposal for the creation of food and fertilizer corridors.