Samuel L. Jackson Says ‘Secret Invasion’ Explores New Side of Nick Fury

posted on 05/17/2022 17:24



Secret Invasion, brings a new version of Nick Fury – (credit: Disney / Reproduction)

The new series from the screens of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Secret Invasion, brings a new version of Nick Fury. In an interview given to EW, Samuel L. Jackson declares that the production allowed him to discover other sides of his character that the actor had never been aware of. There is still no release date for the new series.

Samuel L. Jackson interview with EW, describes his view of the plot. “An opportunity to discover something other than Nick Fury’s ‘f*cking’ aspect,” declares the actor. “I had fun doing this, digging deeper into this character, and I’m looking forward to people sharing that feeling with me.” Secret Invasion.

The plot follows that of captain marvel, where Nick Fury discovers the existence of an alien race called the Skrulls led by Talos. Considered one of the biggest events of the marvel comics in recent years, in the production of Secret Invasion Skrulls are shown invading Earth. The cast includes Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Don Cheadle (War Machine) and the trio Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke, who will make their debut in MCU.