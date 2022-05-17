Santander launches real estate auction with up to 65% of the total price; see how to participate

Banco Santander will hold an auction of 95 properties, located in several Brazilian states. With discounts of up to 65% on the appraisal value, the offers have initial bids between R$30,800 and R$35 million.

In the case of residential, bids can be made until the 23rd, in relation to commercial, interested parties have until the 24th.

Location of properties available in the Santander auction

Among the options are apartments, houses, sheds, buildings, rooms and land. Most of the properties are distributed in the Southeast region of the country. In total, there are 95 units available in various locations. Check the states and number of properties below.

Rio de Janeiro – 23 properties;

São Paulo – 19 properties;

Minas Gerais – 18 properties;

Rio Grande do Sul – 9 properties;

Pernambuco – 7 properties;

Paraná – 5 properties;

Bahia – 5 properties;

Mato Grosso – 4 properties;

Santa Catarina – 3 properties;

Rio Grande do Norte – 1 property.

The property that is 65% off is a 540 square meter house located in São Gonçalo (RJ). The initial bid is BRL 76,200.

There are also two other properties available at a discount in the Rio region: a 54-square-meter apartment for R$92,400, a price 42% lower than the appraised value; and a house measuring 449 square meters, starting bid from R$ 483,500, 45% discount.

Other real estate options available in the Santander auction

In the city of Araraquara (SP), a 250 square meter house is for sale for R$ 154.3 thousand, a 47% discount on the market value. In Praia Grande, still in the same state, a 137 square meter apartment can be purchased for R$ 320,300, a 51% discount.

In the city of Lajeado (RS), a 125 square meter house is on sale for R$ 223.3 thousand, a 39% discount on the market value. Another option, also available in Rio Grande do Sul, is a 53-square-meter apartment at a 46% discount, with initial bids starting at R$129,300.

Santander also offers financing

All properties have condominium debts and Urban Property and Territorial Tax (IPTU) paid up to the Santander auction date. For residential, the bank offers financing of up to 80% in up to 420 installments.

In addition, in relation to commercial rooms, Santander also offers financing for up to 360 months. Plots and land must be purchased in cash. To participate in the auction, simply access the Sold Leilões website, a company of the Superbird Group. The public notice can be found on the Santander portal.

