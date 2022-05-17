Santos lineup: Ângelo is missing against Unión La Calera | saints

Santos ended, this Tuesday, the preparation for the match against Unión La Calera, from Chile, for the Copa Sudamericana. The teams face each other this Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), in Vila Belmiro, for the fifth round of Group C.

The confrontation is seen as a decision, since a victory against the Chileans can forward the classification in the competition, but the defeat eliminates Santos from the continental tournament.

This was the only activity that Fabián Bustos managed to command after the defeat to Goiás, last Sunday, for the Brazilian Championship. The press had access to the final part of the training, in which the team practiced submissions.

The Santos commander will still not be able to count on Ângelo. The player continues in the muscle rebalancing process with the club’s medical department and has no deadline for return.

1 of 2 Fabián Bustos during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Fabián Bustos during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Without shirt 11, the trend is that Bustos will also save some athletes for this Wednesday’s match.

With that, Santos should go to the field with: John Paul; Auro, Kaiky, Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernández, Camacho, Ricardo Goulart (Bryan Angulo) and Jhojan Julio; Leo Baptistao and Marcos Leonardo.

