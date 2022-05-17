Scott Derrickson Admits ‘Difficult Decision’ Leaving Doctor Strange 2

Scott Derrickson admitted that leaving the direction of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ was not easy. At the time, several websites mentioned creative differences with Marvel Studios, but it was just a scheduling conflict.

At the time, Derrickson wanted to work on ‘The Black Phone’ alongside Ethan Hawke.

‎”Contrary to the gossip, it was all very friendly (when I left), and I would work there again. I got the chance to go to the premiere (of Doctor Strange 2), and I was really looking forward to it, but I feel like I made the right decision, even though it was the hardest of my career.”

told the Syfy (via ComicBook).

“I made the movie I was meant to make, at the time I was meant to make it.”

In the new movie, the Marvel Universe unlocks the Multiverse and takes it much further. Prepare for a journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who will be joined by allies new and old as he traverses alternate realities.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ is showing in Brazilian cinemas, directed by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man).

The main cast features Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.