see eclipse records in Maringá

Blood moon recorded in Maringá. Photo: Isabela Bianchi

The ‘blood moon’ is one of the most talked about topics this Monday, 16, on social networks. The phenomenon is popularly known by this name due to the reddish color that the satellite takes on during the total eclipse, and that astronomy lovers had the chance to check out between the night of this Sunday, the 15th, and the dawn of Monday. Readers sent records of the ‘blood moon’ in Maringá – see below.

The phenomenon occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon align. Thus, the Earth completely covers the Moon’s disk. According to professor and amateur astronomer Maico Zorzan, this will be the only total lunar eclipse this year. In an interview with GMC Online this weekend, he explained details about the phenomenon – Click here to read.

See images of the total eclipse in Maringá

Image recorded at the old airport of Maringá. Photo: Isabela Bianchi

Isabela Bianchi

Isabela Bianchi

Isabela Bianchi

Image recorded at the old airport of Maringá. Photo: Isabela Bianchi

See the video sent by a reader with images of the total eclipse

João Paulo Santos made a video with a sequence of photos taken between 11:45 pm on Saturday, 14th, and 12:50 am on Sunday, 15th. The records were made at the Old Airport of Maringá.