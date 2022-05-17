Shooter in the NY massacre has already threatened to attack school and was hospitalized

posted on 05/16/2022 06:00



Buffalo residents hug each other outside Tops Friendly Markets the day after the mass shooting: City in shock after hate crime – (Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP)

Shonnell Harris finds it hard to believe that he twice came face to face with a murderer. “If my daughter, her boyfriend and I had been out there a minute longer, it would have been us,” the operations manager at Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo, New York, told the Post. At around 2:30 pm on Saturday (3:30 pm in Brasília), the three had just entered the establishment. The daughter and son-in-law were shopping for a snack when Payton Gendron, an 18-year-old white man, burst in firing an AR-15 rifle. Three people were executed in the parking lot and seven inside the market. Three others were injured. Of the 11 victims, nine were black. “It was the scariest thing in my life. I had talked to him the night before. Suddenly, the killer was with that army equipment and shooting the gun several times. And all those bodies…”, he reported.

As the people of Buffalo grappled with trauma, a new mass shooting scared the United States. In Laguna Woods (California), at 1:26 pm last Sunday (5:26 pm in Brasília), a man killed one person and wounded five, four of them seriously, inside the Geneva Presbyterian Church. The suspect was arrested and the weapon seized. Until the closing of this edition, there was no information about the motivation.

In Buffalo, the court formally charged Payton with first-degree murder. Prosecutors intend to seek life in prison. Authorities regard the crime as “domestic terrorism” motivated by racial hatred. It was an announced tragedy. Last year, students at Susquehanna Valley High School in Conklin, 200 miles from Buffalo, did a project in which they revealed plans after high school graduation. Payton wrote that he would like to commit murder followed by suicide. According to The New York Times, police questioned the boy, then 17, and took him into custody, complying with a state mental health law. He was admitted to a psychiatric hospital for evaluation and released days later. After graduation, he disappeared from the radar.

Before traveling from Conklin to Buffalo, Payton posted a 180-page manifesto on the Internet. The text denounced the Great Replacement Theory — a thesis defended by supremacists that predicts the exchange of the white population by blacks and Latino immigrants. “I was not born a racist, nor did I grow up a racist. I became a racist after learning the truth,” he wrote. “We are cursed by low birth rates and high immigration rates,” he added, accusing blacks of killing the white population. In the manifesto, Payton cited Brenton Tarrant, the 28-year-old Australian who murdered 51 Muslims at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 15, 2019; and Anders Behring Breivik, the right-wing extremist who killed 77 in Oslo and Utoya Island (Norway).

Payton broadcast the massacre live over the internet, through the gamers platform Twitch, with a GoPro camera attached to the helmet. “It was absolutely horrible. I was pulling into the parking lot with my kids to buy ice cream when the shots came,” Dominique Calhoum, 37, told Mail. “I backed up and pulled into a parking lot across the street. People fled Tops, screaming. Some were trying to return to get their loved ones. I saw bodies in the parking lot. I wonder how he (Payton) was able to be arrested without being shot or killed. I’m traumatized.”

Tops operations manager Shonnell Harris said he was sure he saw the shooter the day before the shooting. “On Friday, he was outside the store all the time. At night, I asked him what he was doing there. He told me that he was trying to change money. For me, he studied the terrain. On Saturday, when everything happened, I ran to look for my daughter and saw him shoot several times at a man who had not died. My daughter and her boyfriend hid in a backyard.”

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill will visit the city of Buffalo tomorrow. “We are still gathering the facts, but the Department of Justice has publicly stated that it is investigating the matter as a hate crime, racially motivated act of white supremacy and violent extremism. Hatred that remains a stain on America’s soul,” he said.





“I smelled the gunpowder… I saw the killer when they brought him out of Tops. They walked over the bodies as they calmly escorted him out. The killer looked like a college kid. Not like someone having a meltdown. He was very calm and self-possessed. He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. There seems to be some kind of warning about what was going on. They didn’t take it seriously. They thought it was just a general threat. He had threatened to his school last year. So I’m sure he was on a watch list.”

Dominique Calhoun, 37, Buffalo resident and witness to the massacre