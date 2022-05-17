Singer deletes Cara Delevingne from photo at event and causes controversy on social media – Monet

+



Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion at the Billboard Music Awards (Photo: Getty Images; Playback/Instagram)

Singer Megan Thee Stallion, 27, simply removed model and actress Cara Delevingne, 29, from a photo posted to her stories during the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

The behavior classified by many as bizarre of the English actress became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter this Tuesday (17). Cara was heavily criticized for her seemingly exaggerated interactions, especially with the American singer at the awards.

Doja Cat, Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion at the Billboard Music Awards (Photo: Getty Images)

Now, the Daily Mail reports that Megan posted a click on the Instagram stories section and removed the actress’ presence in a pretty convincing edit. As it is only on air for 24 hours, the image no longer appears there.

In the original photo, singer Doja Cat, Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion pose. But in the issue published on Insta, the English model was digitally removed, with Doja and Megan standing side by side. See the comparison:

Doja Cat, Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion in the original click; the cropped photo published in the singer’s stories (Photo: Getty Images; Reproduction/Instagram)

Fans echoed the brutal cut in the image – and the whole situation. “What did Cara do?” asked a user lost, soon responded with several different videos involving the model. “Probably nothing, but people on twitter are judging,” defended another. “That was very annoying”, opined another about one of the ‘unfiltered’ moments of the Brit.

“Megan Thee Stallion trying to hide from Cara Delevingne,” joked the tweeter below:

The netizens were very critical of some actions that they considered unnecessary on the part of Cara. One of the most commented was when the English model was messing with the singer’s dress at the time of the photos at the arrival of the awards. The intention was to cause an effect of the look in the wind in professional shots, but the crowd did not like it. See the video:

Another moment shows Cara Delevingne appearing ‘out of nowhere’ during a chat between Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, which also made fans laugh about the situation. “I know Meg texted her never to sit next to Cara Delevingne again,” captioned one netizen. Watch:

Soon, some Cara fans recalled old moments to prove that this is the model’s way – and that everything is fine. Situations of the English artist with the singer Azealia Banks and even with the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, were brought to light. “She is full of life and love,” one user wrote. See the other moments: