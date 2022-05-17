Site reveals how Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s relationship is, and if there is a chance of reconciliation

Could there be a revival? Almost 20 years after the end of the marriage of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, much is speculated about the possibilities of a reconciliation of the ex-couple. In recent years, even, both have publicly reconnected. A source spoke about the matter to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday (17) and revealed what the duo’s relationship is like today.

According to the insider, there is still a friendly affection on both sides. “Brad and Jen are still friends. They talk and have a nice, friendly and cordial relationship.”, said the source. However, Brad and Jennifer would have no plans to take it to the romantic plane again. “[Eles] They won’t be together again, but they have a lot of respect for each other.”he added.

Jennifer herself had already spoken about her relationship with her ex-husband last year, in an interview with “The Howard Stern Show”. In the chat, she mentioned a very special moment, when the two appeared together for an online script reading for the play “Fast Times at Ridgermont High”, in September 2020. “It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are friends, that’s all. We talk, and there’s absolutely no embarrassment between us, except for everyone who probably watched it and was hoping there was, or assumed there was one. We had fun and it was for a great cause“, she explained.

Another moment that fans of the duo bet on a revival was in February 2020, during the SAG Awards, in which the ex-couple was photographed in a very friendly atmosphere backstage. But the rumors that Jen and Brad would be together came even earlier, in 2019. At the time, the heartthrob was seen celebrating the 50th birthday of the actress.

“He came to support her, spoke to some of her friends who were there, and left. They are colleagues and have a good relationship, so no one was totally shocked. However, they know the press and they knew everyone would talk about it.” a source told Hollywood Life magazine about the occasion.

In any case, it seems that Jen is far from wanting to get married again. In an interview with People magazine in June 2021, the star opened up about her love life. “I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living a nice life and having fun with each other. That’s what we should all expect. It doesn’t have to be something carved in stone, in legal documents.”, said the actress. She is also not interested in meeting someone through virtual means: “I’ll just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it.”.

Anyway, this fairy deserves all the love in the world, right?