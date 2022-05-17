STJD prosecutor requests opening of investigation into racial slur case against Rafael Ramos

The Sports Justice Prosecutor requested the opening of an investigation to investigate the possible case of racial injury committed by the side of the CorinthiansRafael Ramos, against the steering wheel of InternationalEdenilson.

The request was forwarded to the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice for Football), where President Otávio Noronha will evaluate the case.

“Given the possibility of hearing more testimonies, as well as the gathering of new documents and media that corroborate the testimony of the athlete Edenilson, in respect of the anti-racist cause and the impartial conduct of the procedures in this STJD, in particular by this Attorney’s Office, if necessary, a detailed investigation of the practice of said and repudiated discriminatory conduct”, justified the STJD.

In the 2-2 draw between Internacional and Corinthians, Brazilian championship, last Saturday, midfielder Edenilson claimed to have been called a “monkey” by side Rafael Ramos. The complaint was reported to the referee, who reported the case on the score sheet.

After the match, Rafael Ramos was arrested while still in Beira-Rio and was only released after posting bail. The Portuguese vehemently denied the accusations and claimed it was all a misunderstanding.

Edenilson spoke on social media and reaffirmed the accusations against the Corinthians athlete.

“Good evening everyone. Just passing by to comment, I know what I heard. I probably didn’t react the way I should have, because it was the first time this happened to me and it bothers me that I keep drawing attention in any other way than whether playing football (those who know me know). Being insulted by the tone of my skin, my reaction was to not stop the match, because the game was good and, at the same time, I didn’t want it to take the proportion it did just because never have gone through this,” he posted.

Leave your comment