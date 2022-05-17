Health

SUS systems are down this Tuesday after hacker attack

ConectSUS, e-SUS Notifica and the National Immunization Program Information System (SI-PNI) have been offline since the dawn of this Tuesday (5/17). The information was confirmed by the Ministry of Health this morning.

To prevent other platforms from being accessed in the event of a cyberattack, the folder has temporarily suspended the functioning of the platforms. The expectation is that ConectSUS, e-SUS Notifica and SI-PNI will be re-established today. So far, there is no information about the stored damage.


“The Ministry of Health informs that the Connect SUS Program, e-SUS Notifica and SI-PNI are undergoing corrective maintenance, with a return forecast for 4 pm. The SUS Information Technology Department (Datasus) identified this Monday (16 ) an attempt at improper access and, to protect the information, accesses were suspended until all analysis was carried out.

ConectSUS — source of health control and generator of the digital proof of vaccination against Covid-19 — gathers data on vaccination, medicines and consultations, among others in the Unified Health System (SUS). The platform has already been hacked in other circumstances.

