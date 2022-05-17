Taylor Swift praises Zoë Kravitz’s performance in ‘The Batman’

On Sunday (6), Taylor Swift decided to get on the same wave as several netizens who commented on the movie ‘The Batman’. However, the artist praised the performance of actress Zoë Kravitz, in the role of Selina Kylen, the catwoman.

Through her Instagram Stories, the singer wrote: “Zoë Kravitz is the Catwoman of Dreams“. The film was even acclaimed by Taylor: “Phenomenal”, published.

Directed by Matt Reves and released on March 3, the film features Robert Pattinson in the role of the superhero. In addition to Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, the cast includes Colin Farrell, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright.

Taylor Swift and Doja Cat sell autographed albums

The modern world is full of innovations, and well, now singers Taylor Swift and Doja Cat are selling downloadable digital albums with the covers digitally autographed on NFT.

According to Billboard, earlier this year, when “Evermore” of Taylor Swift sold 102,000 copies of vinyl in a week, digital sales would also help boost sales.

On June 3rd alone, Taylor Swift sold four digitally autographed versions for $4.99 each.

Digital albums are musical projects available for Download after being marketed. However, the only thing that changes is the fact of having an “autograph”. However, it has no value to be marketed because it is an “exclusive autographed cover”.

However, Taylor Swift was not the only one to enter this market. On August 18, Doja Cat’s label, RCA Records, also released four digitally signed download albums through their web store, each priced at $4.99.

Taylor Swift’s Alleged Plagiarism Should Be Prosecuted

The long legal battle over Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ could still end before a jury, with the judge overseeing the case apparently still not persuaded to close the case as a matter of law.

Sean Hall and Nathan Butler acknowledge that Swift’s 2014 hit is extremely similar to a song they wrote in 2001 called ‘Playas Gon Play’. Their song contained the lyric: “As playas gon play / the haters will hate”. On her hit single, Swift sings, “The gamers will play, play, play, play, play / And the haters will hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.”

In 2018, Fitzgerald rejected Hall and Butler’s legal claim, concluding that their 2001 lyrics about playing ‘playas’ and hating ‘haters’ were “too banal” to enjoy copyright protection in isolation, meaning that Taylor Swift had not infringed any copyrights with her very similar song lyrics.

Hall and Butler then took their case to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, where the appellate judges criticized the lower court judge for reaching such a quick conclusion on the important issue.

That meant the whole thing went back to Fitzgerald’s court. Eager to see the lawsuit dismissed a second time, Taylow Swift’s lawyers last year argued that – because the similar lyrics in the two songs aren’t identical – what they actually share is an idea, not an expression. And copyright only protects expressions of ideas, not the ideas themselves.

Under Law 360, at a hearing this week, Fitzgerald said he thought the arguments on Swift’s side were “very strong,” but at the same time, not much has changed since the Ninth Circuit considered the case and the judges of appeal – of course – were critical of his original decision.

With new “Wildest Dreams”, Taylor Swift extends her own record on Billboard

The power of the blonde! This week, Taylor Swift managed to score one more song on the Billboard Hot 100. “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)”, a re-recording of the single released in 2014, debuted at 37th place on the ranking. There were 8.7 million streams and 13,400 downloads in its opening week in the United States.

With this, the 31-year-old singer extended her record as the female artist with the most entries on the US singles chart. Throughout her career, she has already placed 138 songs on the ranking.

Check out the Top 10 artists with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100:

1. Drake: 258 songs

2. Glee: 207 songs

3. Lil Wayne: 177 songs

4. Taylor Swift: 138 songs

5. Kanye West: 133 songs

6. Future: 126 songs

7. Nicki Minaj / Elvis Presley: 109 songs

8. Chris Brown: 105 songs

9. Jay-Z: 103 songs

10. Justin Bieber: 102 songs

Additionally, the re-recording of “Wildest Dreams” is also Taylor Swift’s 81st Top 40 entry on the chart. With that, she tied with Elvis Presley, who also had 81 songs in the Top 40. Presley and Swift are second only to Lil Wayne (87 songs) and Drake (143 songs).

BTS Could Break Taylor Swift’s Billboard Record

BTS could set another record soon – this time on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart. It’s just that the septet completed 43 weeks combined at the top of the ranking and, if it follows at #1 in the next updates, it will beat Taylor Swift’s mark (44 weeks).

Digital Song Sales is a weekly chart that counts the digital sales of songs in the United States. Swift’s record, like BTS’s number, encompasses all the tracks the artists have ever released.

Check out the Top 5:

1. Taylor Swift: 44 weeks

2. BTS: 43 weeks

3. Rihanna: 40 weeks

4. Katy Perry: 37 weeks

5. Justin Bieber: 33 weeks