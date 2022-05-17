Health

Health

tests increase 40% in Brazil; and positivity, 24.1%

Data from the Brazilian Association of Diagnostic Medicine (Abramed) point to an increasing trend in the amount of Covid-19 tests carried out in recent weeks in diagnostic medicine laboratories.

Between May 9 and 15, the institution’s estimate is that exams recorded a sharp increase of 40% compared to the last week. The positivity rate, the number of positive tests among all those performed, is 24.1% in the same period.

In the previous week, from May 2 to 8, 47,803 exams were performed. Of these, 17.1% tested positive – more than eight thousand.

In the last week of April, which covered the 25th to the 1st of May, 44,095 tests were carried out, with a positivity of 12.9%. The value was 26% higher than the previous week.

WHO warns of low testing

The World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned about the reduction in tests for the detection of Covid-19 and the genetic sequencing of the virus as countries declare the end of the state of emergency caused by the coronavirus.

During a press conference on Tuesday (17/5), the director-general of the international agency, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reported that cases of the disease have increased in the last week in four of the six regions monitored by the WHO.

“Due to reduced testing and sequencing in many countries, it is increasingly difficult to know where the virus is and how it is mutating,” said the WHO leader.

