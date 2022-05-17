The channel does not guarantee the future of Grey’s Anatomy

There are rumors that Grey’s Anatomy may end in its nineteenth season. But are the rumors really true this time?

It was also speculated that the eighteenth season could be the last of Grey’s Anatomy, which ended up not happening.

In an interview with Deadline, ABC president Craig Erwich did not guarantee the future of Grey’s Anatomy after its nineteenth season.

That doesn’t exactly mean Grey’s Anatomy is coming to an end. But it’s a sign that executives and producers have yet to come to a conclusion about what will happen with the series.

“We haven’t made any decisions yet. We just celebrated the 400th episode of Grey’s Anatomy, which is a remarkable achievement for any show.”

The ABC president also added that Ellen Pompeo remains fully committed to Grey’s Anatomy as a star and executive producer.

There are constant rumors that the actress could leave the cast, with Grey’s Anatomy possibly continuing without the character of Meredith Grey.

However, it seems that, for now, there is no truth to these rumors. It remains to be seen to know exactly what the future of Grey’s Anatomy will be.

In Brazil, Grey’s Anatomy is available on Star+.