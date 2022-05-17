The decision of the match between Inter x Independiente Medellín will be up to the referee Facundo Tello

The weather alerts with the arrival of the Yakecan cyclone in Porto Alegre caused concerns in the City Hall and in the direction of Inter regarding the weather conditions for the confrontation. Despite this, the referee Facundo Tello, from Argentina, will or will not be able to postpone the match, according to Radio Guaíba reporter Marcelo Salzano.

#Inter | Arbitration quartet on the Beira-Rio lawn. Facundo Tello (ARG) will decide whether or not we will have Inter vs Independiente Medellin. For now, 17:20, game confirmed. @FootballGuaiba pic.twitter.com/30wH4Ec6Fa — Marcelo Salzano (@marcelosalzano) May 17, 2022

Conmebol follows the normal schedule and so far the teams have not yet been notified of any changes. Therefore, they also remain with natural mobilization. Part of the Colombian staff is already in the locker rooms. The duel is scheduled for 7:15 pm at the Beira-Rio stadium. At this moment, according to Salzano, the wind is strong in the area of ​​the stadium and the rain is starting to gain strength. The forecast of the Civil Defense of Rio Grande do Sul is that the winds reach up to 70km/h.

Earlier, the direction released a note. “In the face of weather alerts issued by authorities, Sport Club Internacional officially expressed to Conmebol on Tuesday morning its concern with the holding of the match against Independiente Medellin, for the Copa Sudamericana. Sudamericana, making the Club available for any action that needs to be taken,” the club said in a statement.

EPTC, at 17:30, released the traffic schedule in view of the confirmation of the match by Conmebol. To transport fans to the stadium, a special bus line and two capacity lines start to run at 5:15 pm. In addition, more than 20 regular public transport lines, between parking lots and buses, serve the Beira-Rio region along Av. Father Cacique.

Due to confirmation of @CONMEBOLBRthe offer of transport is maintained for the game between Internacional and Independiente, which takes place this Tuesday, at 19:15. 📱For more information visit the link: https://t.co/yVPDhaGWA8 pic.twitter.com/VM0ObxrURn

— EPTC – Porto Alegre (@EPTC_POA) May 17, 2022

See too