The Servant of the People, a series by Zelensky, is a phenomenon of ambiguity

Volodymyr Zelensky was elected president of Ukraine in 2019 through the same wake from which Donald Trump’s election in the US came a few years ago: the one where the population’s intentions to put someone in power who would not have the same political vices as the elite , speaking more “equal to equal”. It was this same reasoning that elected both Trump and Bolsonaro. What neither of them had, in fact, was what can be considered the best election campaign in all history: a TV series, starring the candidate, where he, an ordinary man, sat in the most important chair in the country. Zelensky, who was once just an actor playing a character, repeated the same story in his own life.

The series The Servant of the People premiered in Ukraine in the year 2015, well before Zelensky showed any political interest publicly. The story, however, was a kind of contemporary confirmation of the electoral mess that took over the globe in the last decade, where to be president it was enough to have connections, money and strategy. Luciano Huck’s almost pre-candidacy brought this same possibility to our side. In The Servant of the People, Zelensky plays Vasily Petrovych, a history professor who delivers an impassioned anti-corruption speech and is filmed by a student, who plays the video on the network and turns the professor into a celebrity. Unbeknownst to him, several strings are pulled for him to run and when Vasily realizes, he is already the president of the country.

Dramaturgically, the path is very simple: that common man, with oppositional ideas, will assume the most important post in Ukraine; and since he has no idea how the gear works, he’ll oscillate between making shocking decisions that end up working out and others that don’t. The fact is, while it aired, the story showed Vasily refusing to ride in a limousine, refusing to sleep in the presidential residence, refusing to have security guards, and taking popular measures such as lowering taxes. In retrospect, however, it’s as if everything had another meaning: The Servant of the People it sounds demagogic, opportunistic, almost as if every week, at the same time, election propaganda was scripted and played out in homes across Ukraine.

The Servant of You

The 23 episodes of what is considered the first season of the series (which actually had 3 seasons and 51 episodes) were supposedly born without the pretense of being an election campaign disguised as dramaturgy. The problem is that, putting Zelensky’s election in perspective, everything starts to sound calculated. Vasily, his character, is a professor with no experience, who chooses an inexperienced team, building an environment of naivety and political romanticism that, even if they don’t correlate with the truth, have narrative appeal. The scripts make good use of the classic trajectory of the common man who is faced with a position of power and although there are mistakes in the text and in the conduct of some plots, Zelensky is charismatic and believable; and holds the spotlight competently.

However, it’s impossible not to spend every scene in the series thinking about everything that wasn’t there when it was produced and aired. Vasily’s decisions around financial and legislative bodies within the fiction were used as an electoral platform outside of it. His team makes mistakes, he is pressured by the political system, but no matter what, his every action reflects the personality of a leader of unblemished character. The most incredible thing is that even though the critical sense knows – in the rational field – that Vasily and Zelensky are not the same person, the Ukrainian population wanted to retell the lie in the wake of reality.

It is not uncommon to see Volodymyr Zelensky in public speeches or appearances wearing casual clothes (always with that military green). Like your character in The Servant of the People, what the president wants is to strengthen more and more his proximity to Ukrainian civil society, also taking the opportunity to establish an image of resistance. The declared war against Russia was the turning point that the “script” did not foresee. Suddenly, Zelensky was ripped from his hyper-controlled narrative and thrown into places where Vasily wouldn’t even have thought to be. The bizarre sensation that life has thrown at what was only fiction, reaches the height of shock when, in the last scene of this first wave of episodes, Vasily, the “fake” president, receives a call from the president of Russia. The solemnity with which the edition of the episode treats this moment becomes an involuntary provocation.

What remains at the end of all this is a certain discomfort. It also weighs on the viewer to spend so much time following a beautiful and sunny Kiev, knowing that it now bears the most horrible destruction. the comedy of The Servant of the People empties, although it is even historic to think of it as a fundamental part of the media’s power over the gears of the world.