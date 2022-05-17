“There was a rush in CT”; Jorge is involved in controversy in this 3rd and the situation worsens at Palmeiras

Left-back was on his way to the Football Academy when he was surprised by an incident that made headlines at the club.

the situation of Jorge in Palmeiras it’s not good. Even receiving all the support of Abel Ferreira and gaining a following in the absence of the injured Piquerez, shirt 6 seems to be far from the best moments he had in Santos and Flamengo, for example. To make matters worse, Verdão fans are still fighting with the winger and the “peak” happened this Tuesday (17).

According to a colleague Matheus Godoy, from UOL Esporte, Jorge’s car was hit by an object on Avenida Marquês de São Vicente, close to CT. “There was a great rush at the Football Academy. According to initial information from Palmeiras employees, the car would have been hit by a stone”says the journalist.

In the current season, the 26-year-old played 16 times for Verdão, but without goals or assists. the fan of palm trees got into trouble with the side in the draw with Fluminense, 10 days ago, when shirt 6 did not miss Luiz Henrique in the beginning of the move that culminated in Germán Cano’s goal.

In the following match, for the Copa do Brasil against Juazeirense, LE was again in negative evidence for the goal of the Bahians, again for their sector. Still, Palmeiras won the match and advanced to the round of 16 of the tournament. According to colleague Jorge Nicola, from the Yahoo portalJorge earns more than BRL 900 thousand monthly (since Verdão did not pay to buy him from French football).

Palmeiras, a little while ago, released an official note about what happened. Check out!

Left-back Jorge was the victim, on the morning of this Tuesday (17), of an unacceptable episode of violence committed by two individuals in the vicinity of the Football Academy. The player had his car window damaged and suffered verbal threats.

Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras strongly repudiates this cowardly attack against our athlete and will take all legal and criminal measures so that offenders are identified and punished with the rigor of the law.

We know that this act does not represent the Palmeiras fans. It is unacceptable, however, that cases of aggression have become routine in Brazilian football in recent times.

Violence cannot be normalized; on the contrary, it needs to be fought with the union of all those involved in the sporting environment.

We are a family: the Palmeiras Family! When one of our people is attacked, so are we!

Leila Pereira