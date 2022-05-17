This is the full explanation of the ‘Doctor Strange 2’ post-credits scene

While it remains in theaters, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ continues to gross thousands at the box office. The latest surveys account for $450 million at the worldwide box office, making it the fourth-biggest opening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe of all time.

The fact is that the film opens up an important possibility for Marvel: the multiple stories of the multiverse. This information had already been revealed to fans of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) through ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’, which premiered in December last year.

There is an important detail that cannot be overlooked in the second Doctor Strange film: the post-credits scene, which has created a lot of buzz among viewers. That’s because Sam Raimi, director of the film, has revealed a new character that will surely be in the next films.

And this character will be played by none other, none other than Charlize Theron.

WARNING: From this point on, the text contains spoilers.

It’s become a tradition for new Marvel movies to show post-credits scenes. ‘Doctor Strange 2′ features two of these scenes, one in the middle of the credits and one at the end.

In one of them only features a joke involving Bruce Campbell, the main character. But the other scene introduces Cle (Charlize Theron), who enters Stephen Strange’s life to stay, at least that’s what it seems.

After years of rumors about whether or not the actress was hired to play the title character in ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Captain Marvel’, Charlize Theron has finally joined the MCU as Clea.

Michael Waldron, in an interview with Gizmodo about ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, detailed the scene featured in the mid-credits of the film. The co-writer of the first season of ‘Loki’ explained that Clea’s backstory in the comics reflects Stephen’s new “love interest” and that it felt right to introduce her at the end of the film to signify that he was leaving his failed relationship with Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams).

“We knew we wanted to introduce Clea. She is Strange’s great love in the comics and I felt that Strange was ready to meet the love of his life. It felt like we had to come full circle with him and Christine Palmer. And so, after she gave him her wisdom to not be afraid to love someone, it felt like we were right to tease what could happen to him and Clea,” Waldron clarified.

Charlize Theron is best known for her roles in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and as Cipher in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise.