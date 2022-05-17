Tunnel for drug dealers over 18 meters deep, rail system, electricity and ventilation discovered between US and Mexico | World

A 530-meter-long tunnel between the cities of San Diego, California, and Tijuana, Mexico, was discovered by US police during an investigation into drug trafficking, the US court announced on Monday.
- Share via WhatsApp
- Share via Telegram
Excavated more than 18 meters deep, the transboundary tunnel had “reinforced walls and a system of rails, electricity and ventilation”, according to the statement from the federal attorney for the Southern District of California.
- Fantastic goes through tunnel where the biggest drug dealer in the world escaped
- US Officials Discover Longest Drug Traffic Tunnel Ever Found Along Mexico Border
The statement also indicates that six residents in the United States have been charged with “criminal association for the trafficking of 799 kg of cocaine”. In addition to this drug, authorities also seized 74 kg of methamphetamine and 1.5 kg of heroin.
Image released on May 17, 2022 of tunnel entrance used by traffickers — Photo: Homeland Security/AFP
US Department of Homeland Security agents discovered the tunnel on Friday during a surveillance operation in front of a house used to store drugs.
Observing the movement of the suspects, the agents arrived at the warehouse located 90 meters from the border with Mexico. After inspecting the building, they found the tunnel entrance, dug into a cement floor.
“There is no more light at the end of this tunnel,” said Attorney Randy Grossman.
“We will eliminate all contraband underground passages we can find to prevent illegal drugs from reaching our streets and destroying our families,” he said.
Tunnels on the US-Mexico border are often dug by smugglers to introduce immigrants lured by the “American dream” or drugs.
See below for a report on a tunnel between the two countries found in 2020.
US Border Agents Discover Tunnel Connecting Mexico to US Territory
The US is the world’s largest consumer of South American cocaine.
According to US authorities, more than 90 tunnels have been discovered in the Southern District of California alone since 1993.