Turkish has only two points of origin available in the Atlantic
With the recent casualties in the Atletico attack, coach “El Turco” Mohamed has only two original wingers at his disposal. Of the edge players, with characteristics of speed and skill in one against one, only Ademir and Savinho can be chosen by the Argentine coach.
In the last two games, against RB Bragantino (1-1) and Atltico-GO (2-0), Atltico was selected with four midfielders and two forwards. However, the configuration seen on the field has the Argentine Matas Zaracho almost as a right winger, open on the field side and as an active figure in the final third.
Despite this, the entry of the sprinter requires changes in the configuration on the field, since the player is more open on the right side. In this sense, the versatile Zaracho should be moved to the left lane of the attack. Aside from Ademir, the only other winger available to Turco is young Savinho, 17, who also prefers to play on the right side of the field.
Recent casualties at Atltico
In addition to Keno, Atltico also lost Chilean Eduardo Vargas to a muscle injury. With Mohamed, the striker was used several times as a winger on the left and had been doing well.