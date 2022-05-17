Turkish has only two points of origin available in the Atlantic

photo: Montage with images by Bruno Sousa and Pedro Souza/Atltico Savinho (left) and Ademir are the only points of origin available to Atltico, but both perform better on the right side of the field.

With the recent casualties in the Atletico attack, coach “El Turco” Mohamed has only two original wingers at his disposal. Of the edge players, with characteristics of speed and skill in one against one, only Ademir and Savinho can be chosen by the Argentine coach.

In the last two games, against RB Bragantino (1-1) and Atltico-GO (2-0), Atltico was selected with four midfielders and two forwards. However, the configuration seen on the field has the Argentine Matas Zaracho almost as a right winger, open on the field side and as an active figure in the final third.

Despite this, the entry of the sprinter requires changes in the configuration on the field, since the player is more open on the right side. In this sense, the versatile Zaracho should be moved to the left lane of the attack. Aside from Ademir, the only other winger available to Turco is young Savinho, 17, who also prefers to play on the right side of the field.

The young midfielder Rubens, in turn, was used as a winger in Atletico’s 1-0 victory over Athletico-PR and won praise from the coach. Striker Eduardo Sasha has also been used in the role and appears as another improvisation alternative, but another one that runs out in the dispute.

Recent casualties at Atltico

In addition to Keno, Atltico also lost Chilean Eduardo Vargas to a muscle injury. With Mohamed, the striker was used several times as a winger on the left and had been doing well.

Who is also close to leaving the Minas Gerais club is young Savinho. He must be negotiated with the City Group, which manages Manchester City, from England, in a transfer that will reach a maximum of R$72 million.

If, on the one hand, the casualties become a “headache” for the Atlético coach, a new contract is close to being completed. This is Argentine winger Cristian Pavn, 26, who has signed a pre-contract with Galo and was praised by Zaracho in an interview this Tuesday (17th).