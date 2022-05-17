News

Twilight: Artificial Intelligence Shows What The Characters Would Look Like Exactly As Described In The Books

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read

Do Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner really look like their characters in Stephenie Meyer’s original work?

Everyone knows that the Twilight saga has a loyal group of fans, who follow (and support) the stars of the franchise to this day. Movies based on Stephenie Meyer’s books have jumpstarted the careers of talent like Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, despite so much criticism they’ve received over the years. But have you ever stopped to imagine other faces in their place? After all, it is not always possible to follow the exact description present in literary works, is it not?

More or less, because we can always imagine! With that in mind, the North American portal BuzzFeed decided to use artificial intelligence, offered by the website ArtBreeder, to recreate the protagonists of this saga, based on what Stephenie Meyer wrote in the original books. New internet fashion, such an idea has already been made with other franchises, such as Harry Potter and the people of Game of Thrones. please note that The Twilight Saga is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Some results are very similar, but others show marked differences… For example, Edward didn’t have that classic pompadour from the first movie and Jessica was very different from Anna Kendrick. Interestingly, they also stray a little from the looks of Emily Browning and Henry Cavill — author Stephenie Meyer’s first choices to star in the film and almost ended up with the roles of Bella and Edward. Check out the images below! Spoiler alert: The Cullens have always been cute, envy!

Bella Swan


Edward Cullen


Jacob Black


Renesmee Cullen


Charlie Swan


Alice Cullen


Carlisle Cullen


Rosalie Hale


Jasper Hale


Emmett Cullen


Esme Cullen


rim


Jane


Jessica Stanley


Leah Clearwater


Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Shell defends Russian oil purchase: ‘Difficult decision’

March 7, 2022

Tenants Struggle to Hold Homes with Soaring US Rent Values ​​| Economy

1 week ago

US court suspends contempt order against Donald Trump, but ex-president must pay $110,000 | World

1 week ago

‘It’s time to restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity’, says Zelensky – News

March 19, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button