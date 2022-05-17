Twilight: Artificial Intelligence Shows What The Characters Would Look Like Exactly As Described In The Books

Do Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner really look like their characters in Stephenie Meyer’s original work?

Everyone knows that the Twilight saga has a loyal group of fans, who follow (and support) the stars of the franchise to this day. Movies based on Stephenie Meyer’s books have jumpstarted the careers of talent like Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, despite so much criticism they’ve received over the years. But have you ever stopped to imagine other faces in their place? After all, it is not always possible to follow the exact description present in literary works, is it not?

More or less, because we can always imagine! With that in mind, the North American portal BuzzFeed decided to use artificial intelligence, offered by the website ArtBreeder, to recreate the protagonists of this saga, based on what Stephenie Meyer wrote in the original books. New internet fashion, such an idea has already been made with other franchises, such as Harry Potter and the people of Game of Thrones. please note that The Twilight Saga is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Some results are very similar, but others show marked differences… For example, Edward didn’t have that classic pompadour from the first movie and Jessica was very different from Anna Kendrick. Interestingly, they also stray a little from the looks of Emily Browning and Henry Cavill — author Stephenie Meyer’s first choices to star in the film and almost ended up with the roles of Bella and Edward. Check out the images below! Spoiler alert: The Cullens have always been cute, envy!

Bella Swan





Edward Cullen





Jacob Black





Renesmee Cullen





Charlie Swan





Alice Cullen





Carlisle Cullen





Rosalie Hale





Jasper Hale





Emmett Cullen





Esme Cullen





rim





Jane





Jessica Stanley





Leah Clearwater