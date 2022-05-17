Two-time European champion, Nottingham Forest passes on penalties and will play in the final to return to the Premier League | international football

Far from the Premier League’s elite since 1999, Nottingham Forest are one game away from returning to the Premier League. The team beat Sheffield United on penalties this Tuesday, after a 2-1 defeat in normal time, and will face Huddersfield in the playoff decision of the Championship, the English second division.

After winning the first leg away from home by 2-1, Nottingham Forest was defeated by the same score this Tuesday. On penalties, the star of goalkeeper Brice Samba shone, who saved three kicks in the 3-2 triumph. In the end, the fans invaded the pitch to celebrate the classification.

1 of 2 Nottingham Forest fans invade the field to celebrate classification — Photo: Getty Images Nottingham Forest fans invade the pitch to celebrate qualifying – Photo: Getty Images

2 of 2 Brice Samba, Nottingham Forest goalkeeper — Photo: Reuters Brice Samba, Nottingham Forest goalkeeper – Photo: Reuters

Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield will face off in a single game on May 29 at Wembley. The winner will secure the last spot in the next Premier League. Before, Fulham and Bournemouth had already secured promotion directly.

Forest have not played in the English top flight since 1999. The team made history in the late 1970s, when they were European champions twice in 1979 and 1980 under legendary manager Brian Clough.