Understand how China affected the price of live cattle earlier this week

The live cattle market started the week with little change in prices. according to Safras & Mercado analyst, Fernando Henrique Iglesiasthe week started the week with several slaughterhouses absent from the purchase of cattle, still evaluating the best strategies for the acquisition of cattle in the short term.

“The environment remains complicated in relation to China, since some Brazilian meatpacking industries remain embargoed. In turn, China announced the authorization of 13 North American refrigerators. The measure seems like a way to exert pressure and seek a more active position in relation to the renegotiation of contracts and possible retraction of import prices”, he pointed out.

Regarding supply, the volume of animals tends to increase during the week, considering the arrival of a cold front capable of advancing over much of the Center-South of the country, significantly reducing the capacity of retention by the rancher.

In São Paulo, Capital, the reference for the arroba of the ox was R$ 317.00 – R$ 318.00 per arroba. In Dourados (MS), the arroba was indicated at R$ 291.00.

In Cuiabá, the arroba was indicated at R$ 287.00. In Uberaba, Minas Gerais, prices are R$ 290.00 per arroba. In Goiânia, Goiás, the indication was R$ 290.00 for the arroba of the fat ox.

In the wholesale market, beef prices were stable. According to Iglesias, the business environment still suggests falling prices during the second half of the month, considering that the refrigerators still operate with a comfortable position in their stocks. The consumption pattern
delimited for 2022 still points to the widespread consumption of more accessible proteins, such as chicken and eggs.

The rear quarter followed with a price of R$ 23.20 per kilo. The front quarter continued at the level of R$ 16.20 per kilo. The needle point continued to be priced at R$ 16.30 per kilo.

The commercial dollar ended the session down 0.11%, trading at R$5.0520 for sale and R$5.0500 for purchase. During the day, the US currency fluctuated between a low of BRL 5.0310 and a high of BRL 5.1040.

