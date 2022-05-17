Understand why Turkey is against Finland and Sweden joining NATO

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he will not support the Nordic countries joining the Alliance and nothing will change his mind; to be approved, the 30 members must vote in favor

Adem ALTAN / AFP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will have decisive vote on Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership



THE Finland confirmed this Tuesday, 17, its candidacy to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) after the Eduskunta, the Finnish parliament, approved with 95% consent, with 188 votes in favor, eight against and no abstentions, the application to join the Alliance. Following in the footsteps of the Nordic country, Sweden has also taken an important step towards joining the nato. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ann Lide, signed the letter in which the country requests its participation. Applications from the two Nordic countries must be submitted together on Wednesday, 18th. However, the acceptance of both can be vetoed by a country that has already shown itself against, the Turkey.

On Thursday, the 12th, when the moves for the entry of the two Nordic countries began, the secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenbergcelebrated the new step of the Finland and declared that the candidacy “would be warmly received, with a fluid and fast process”. THE United Kingdom was also in favor of the two countries joining the Alliance, stating that they “strongly support the Finnish and Swedish candidacy” and that both “must join as soon as possible, as their membership will strengthen the collective security of the Union”. Europe,” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement. In order for countries to be accepted, they must go through a process in which the 30 members need to approve. So far, of all the participants, the only one that was against it was Turkey. Only one veto is necessary for the accession process not to take place.

THE Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a day before Finland’s official statement that he will not approve the entry of the Nordic countries., and that the delegations of the two countries should not bother to go to Ankara to convince him to change his mind. “They are coming to Turkey. Are they coming to convince us? Sorry, but they shouldn’t get tired,” Erdogan said. Finland and Sweden decided to abandon neutrality after the attack by the Russia The Ukraine – which is already close to three months. The invasion caused a change in public opinion in both countries and resulted in a historic decision. The reasons why the Turks are not in favor of accession are linked to problems of the past.

Why is Turkey against Finland and Sweden joining NATO?

The reasons why the Turks, who have been in NATO for 70 years, are not in favor of accession are linked to problems of the past. Three years ago, Sweden already stopped selling arms to the Turks after Ankara’s military involvement in the Syrian war, and, together with Finland, they constantly refuse requests for the extradition of Kurdish soldiers, which is one of the main points that makes that Turkey does not agree to accession. Ankara accuses the Nordics of being “a guesthouse for terrorist organizations,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, citing followers of Fethullah Gulen and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) – a Kurdish guerrilla group that fought for decades in a separatist insurgency in parts of the country. Turkey -, considered a “terrorist” group by Turkey, European Union and U.S. Turks ask Scandinavians to suspend support for Kurdish military groups. The head of state also assured that he does not want the same mistake made with the accession of the Greece.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that this decision is not a threat to the countries and that they are not seeking compensation either. “Our stance is perfectly open and clear. This is not a threat, this is not a negotiation where we are trying to leverage our interests,” said Cavusoglu. “This is not populism either. This is clearly about supporting terrorism from two potential member states, and we share our solid observations on that,” he added.

Despite not agreeing with Finland and Sweden joining NATO, Turkey, which since the beginning of the conflict in Eastern Europe has done everything to maintain good relations with Russia and Ukraine, on which its economy depends a lot, said that they are closing the door for the Nordic countries to join the alliance, however, they want negotiations and measures against what they see as terrorist activities, especially in Stockholm, said a spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan. “We are not closing the door. But we are basically raising this issue as a national security issue for Turkey,” said Ibrahim Kalin, also a top foreign policy adviser to the president.

Last Sunday, 15, faced with the refusal of Turkey that began to appear on Friday, the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, expressed that the United States has been encouraging the entry of both countries and must make an effort to circumvent Erdogan’s opposition. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed confidence in having Finland and Sweden join quickly despite Turkish reluctance. “Turkey has made it clear: its intention is not to block accession,” he told reporters. “Therefore, I am confident that we will be able to address the concerns that Turkey has expressed in a way that does not delay the accession process.”

*With information from Reuters and AFP