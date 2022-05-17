US announces that it will ease some sanctions imposed on Venezuela | World

reproduction Flexibility aims to resume dialogue between Maduro and opposition in the country

The United States confirmed this Tuesday (17) that it will ease some of the sanctions imposed against the government of Venezuela, saying that it is a way to promote the resumption of dialogue between representatives of President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition.

The actions include removing an employee of state-owned PDVSA from the list of people under sanctions and allowing oil company Chevron to resume talks with local authorities.

“The US is taking a series of measures at the request of the interim government of Venezuela [do presidente autoproclamado Juan Guaidó, reconhecido pelos EUA] and the Unidade platform, of opposition parties, which are negotiating with the Venezuelan regime, to support its decision to return to the negotiating table in Mexico City,” said a US government official, during a conference call with journalists.

According to Reuters, citing US government sources, one of the main measures would be an authorization for the oil company Chevron to start negotiations with the government led by Nicolás Maduro, something that Washington has vetoed since 2019. At the time, sanctions on sales of were a response by then-President Donald Trump to the re-election of Maduro in 2018, in a vote considered fraudulent by the Americans.

According to one of the sources interviewed by Reuters, this permission will have some limits, which he did not reveal, and aims to accelerate the dialogue between the government and the opposition in Mexico, suspended since October last year. For example, there are still no signs of a license for Chevron to keep some assets on Venezuelan soil.

Since the White House’s decision to impose an embargo on Russian oil exports in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Washington and Caracas have shown signs that they could resume their dialogue to help meet American demand, even more so at the moment. in which the country faces a considerable rise in fuel prices, which could affect the prospects of Biden’s Democratic Party in the legislative elections in November.

In March, Maduro said he had a “respectful, cordial and diplomatic” meeting with US representatives, and said he was “very forcefully” resuming dialogue with the opposition.

In exchange, he said, he heard promises that the sanctions policy could be revised “if considerable progress is made in the context of these negotiations.”

“We held the meeting in the presidential office,” the president said in a televised address on March 8. “There were the two beautiful flags, united as the flags of the United States and Venezuela should be. It seemed very important to be able, face to face, to talk about topics of greatest interest to Venezuela. We can advance an agenda that allows for the well-being and peace of the peoples of our hemisphere, of our region.”

Days later, two American citizens who were held by the Venezuelan authorities were released, but the White House assured that the decision was not linked to a possible resumption of oil export licenses, which before 2019 represented 96% of Venezuela’s revenues. .

The Venezuelan opposition has yet to comment on American actions, but in March it had argued that the end of sanctions “must be conditional on real progress towards the transition to democracy and freedom in Venezuela,” the cabinet wrote in a statement. by Juan Guaido.

*With information from international agencies