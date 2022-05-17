War enters ‘prolonged phase’, says Ukrainian minister | World

The war in Ukraine enters a “prolonged phase”, said on Tuesday the Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, who recalled that Russia seeks to control the entire Donbass region and occupy the south of the country.

“Russia is preparing for a long-term military operation,” Reznikov told European Union (EU) defense ministers and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The text of the speech was published on his Facebook account.

According to Reznikov, Russian troops reinforce their positions in the territories they occupy in the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, to “switch into defensive mode if necessary.

“At the moment, the main efforts of the Kremlin are focused on trying to encircle and destroy the concentration of Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, partly in the hands of pro-Russian separatists.

Reznikov said Moscow’s aim was to “create a land corridor linking Russia with Crimea”, a peninsula it annexed in 2014, and occupy “the entire southern Ukraine”.

The minister called on Western allies to better coordinate the delivery of weapons to Kiev, “to free our territories as soon as possible”.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said Russian forces were carrying out “offensives along the entire line of contact” in the Donetsk region, and partially in neighboring Lugansk, where they are trying to make their way near Popasna and towards Severodonetsk, one of the main cities. of the region under Ukrainian control, according to its governor, Sergei Gaidai.