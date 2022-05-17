War in Ukraine: ‘My photo was used to spread lies about the conflict’

Marianna Spring

From BBC News’ War on Truth podcast

5 hours ago

Credit, AP photo caption, The beauty influencer was accused of being an actress after this photo was published

A photo of a pregnant woman fleeing a bombed maternity hospital has become one of the most iconic images of the war in Ukraine.

But the woman in the photo was the target of a massive Russian disinformation campaign, and she ended up receiving outbursts of hatred from both sides of the war.

Marianna Vyshemirsky has been seen all over the world. In the picture, she appears wrapped in a comforter and her forehead is full of blood.

The photo above was taken after a Russian airstrike on Mariupol. The image circulated online, on the front pages of newspapers, and was discussed at the UN Security Council.

Having survived an attack in the war, Marianna faced another kind of aggression—of misinformation and hatred against her and her family.

Russia spread lies about the attack. Marianna, 29, was falsely accused of “faking” an actress. Russian diplomats even claimed that she “played” not just one, but two different women.

photo caption, Marianna on a video call during her BBC interview

I had already managed to talk to her friends and relatives, but I had been trying to reach Marianna for weeks. When she finally appeared on my computer screen in a video call, I almost couldn’t believe it. She told me about her harrowing escape and the online abuse she received afterwards.

“I received threats that they would come find me, that I would be killed, that my son would be cut to pieces,” she says.

This is her first interview with a major European media outlet after being evacuated to her hometown in a part of Donbas controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

Marianna seems comfortable and talks to me freely, but a pro-Russian separatist blogger accompanies her.

She tells me what it’s like to suddenly be in the middle of an information war—all while giving birth to her daughter Veronika in a war zone.

“She chose to show up at a difficult time but it’s better that she arrived in these circumstances than not having arrived.”

‘Things turned upside down’

Life in Mariupol was very different before the war. Marianna promoted beauty products on social media, while her husband Yuri worked at the steel mill Azovstal.

“We had a quiet, simple life,” she says, “and then, of course, things turned around.”

Her Instagram account still shows her joy at the prospect of becoming a mother.

Credit, Instagram photo caption, Marianna posted this photo on Instagram in late February, asking her followers to guess if her baby would be a boy or a girl.

But by the time Marianna was admitted to the hospital, Mariupol had become the most bombed city in Ukraine.

On March 9, she was talking to other women in the ward when an explosion rocked the hospital.

She pulled a blanket over her head. Then there was a second explosion.

“You could hear everything flying around, shrapnel and stuff. My ears were ringing for a long time.”

The women sought shelter in the basement of the hospital along with other civilians. Marianna suffered a cut on her forehead and shards of glass became lodged in her skin, but a doctor said she didn’t need stitches.

What she needed, she explains, was to retrieve her belongings from the ruins of the hospital. She asked a police officer to help her get back inside the hospital.

“Everything I had prepared for my baby was in that maternity ward,” she says.

Anatomy of a Lie

As she was outside the hospital, waiting to retrieve her things, she was photographed by journalists from the Associated Press. They also photographed her walking down the stairs of the building.

Credit, AP photo caption, Pregnant and injured, Marianna descends the stairs of the bombing-damaged maternity hospital

These images quickly went viral. That’s when, on a pro-Russian Telegram channel, the first lies that the photos had been “staged” emerged. Marianna’s beauty blog was used to insinuate that she was an “actress” who wore makeup to fake injuries.

These falsehoods were repeated and amplified by senior Russian officials and the state press.

They even claimed that a photo of another pregnant woman on a stretcher was also of Marianna, although of course the photos are of different people. The woman on the stretcher and her fetus later died from their injuries.

Credit, twitter photo caption, This tweet from the Russian Embassy in London containing false information was taken down by Twitter

Running away and without access to the internet, Marianna only went to see these images days later.

By this time, her Instagram had been flooded with accusations and threats. She was shocked by everything she read.

“It was really insulting to hear that, because I really went through all that,” she says. But she refrains from directly criticizing Russian authorities who spread false information about her.

Instead, she criticizes the Associated Press.

“I was offended that journalists who posted my photos on social media did not interview other pregnant women who could confirm that this attack actually took place.”

She says this might help explain why some people “got the impression it was all staged”. But by Marianna’s own account, she was one of the last patients to be evacuated, and that’s when AP journalists arrived.

Journalists interviewed other people at the scene. And they had nothing to do with the false story later spread by Russian authorities. We contacted AP but got no response.

In the days after the attack, Marianna gave birth to Veronika in another hospital.

Credit, AP photo caption, Marianna in a different hospital after giving birth to her daughter, several days after the attack

Like thousands of others, Marianna and Yuri were desperately trying to escape Mariupol. For weeks it was virtually impossible to make contact with them.

Marianna’s relatives told me that the couple had left town, but their whereabouts were not known. In early April, they resurfaced in the Donbas region.

She filmed an interview with Denis Seleznev, a blogger who supports Russian-backed separatists. There was speculation as to how freely she could speak what she wanted.

Marianna tells me, “I had to describe the whole situation, as I saw it with my own eyes.”

My conversation with her was also arranged with Denis’ help. The video interview with Marianna took place at Denis’ house. He is present throughout our conversation, but does not interrupt. Marianna’s relatives and friends have assured me that she is now safe.

looking for the truth

Much of what she says in her interview with me belies the information spread by the Russian government.

The Kremlin repeatedly said that the hospital attacked was the number one hospital on the map below, and that it was no longer functioning.

But the BBC’s check team identified the hospital where Marianna was – hospital number three.

We contacted the Russian Embassy in London.

Marianna confirms that the hospital was definitely treating her and other patients — contrary to Russian claims that it wasn’t working.

Russia also claimed that the hospital had been taken over by the Azov regiment — the controversial Ukrainian nationalist group that has been linked to neo-Nazis. The regiment denies this connection.

Marianna’s testimony in the interview with Denis was closely scrutinized by Russian authorities, who used phrases from her to claim that soldiers forced Marianna and the other pregnant women to act as human shields.

But Marianna told me that there were no Ukrainian soldiers in the building where she was. She says she saw Ukrainian soldiers in the oncology unit in the building opposite the maternity hospital. It is unclear whether they were based there or not.

However, Marianna’s interview with Denis Seleznev was used by the Kremlin to create more disinformation.

Russian officials seized on snippets of the conversation in which she said she did not believe the explosions at the hospital were caused by an airstrike, implying that the damage was caused by Ukrainians.

“The sound a plane makes when it flies over is very striking,” Marianna tells me. She claims she didn’t hear that sound.

But she is wrong. AP journalists documented evidence that there was an airstrike, including a video of a plane being heard. At the scene, a soldier and a police officer say the attack was carried out by air.

You can also see in the photos a huge crater that munitions experts say could only have been caused by an airstrike.

“Personally, I haven’t seen this crater, but I have seen video of it,” says Marianna. “Actually, I can’t blame anyone — because I haven’t seen with my own eyes where for sure [as explosões] came”.

target on the internet

This new controversy has unleashed a new wave of online aggression.

“Some people said I was an actress, others said I was lying about the fact that there were no air strikes,” she says.

Even some she considered friends don’t believe her. Beauty blogger Yaroslava lives in Russia and continues to believe Marianna was acting, as Russian state TV claims.

“I think Marianna played her role. Ukraine needed the Ukrainian military to blame Russia for everything,” Yaroslava told me. She has since unfollowed Marianna on Instagram — and doesn’t want to talk to her again.

“It’s a shame when people I know believe something I haven’t done,” says Marianna.

But she always rejoices when we talk about her baby, Veronika.

Marianna has returned to blogging and in a recent post told readers that there will be news on “cosmetics, diapers and the everyday life of a new mother”.

But being unwittingly at the center of an information war — as the military conflict continues — changed Marianna’s life forever.

“You know, right now I’m not getting any hopes or plans, because we don’t know what tomorrow will bring.”

Credit, Getty Images