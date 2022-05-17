NewsWorld

War in Ukraine: ‘My photo was used to spread lies about the conflict’

  • Marianna Spring
  • From BBC News’ War on Truth podcast

Marianna Vishegirskaya outside a bombing-damaged maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Vishegirskaya survived the bombing and later gave birth to a baby girl at another hospital in Mariupol days later

Credit, AP

photo caption,

The beauty influencer was accused of being an actress after this photo was published

A photo of a pregnant woman fleeing a bombed maternity hospital has become one of the most iconic images of the war in Ukraine.

But the woman in the photo was the target of a massive Russian disinformation campaign, and she ended up receiving outbursts of hatred from both sides of the war.

Marianna Vyshemirsky has been seen all over the world. In the picture, she appears wrapped in a comforter and her forehead is full of blood.

The photo above was taken after a Russian airstrike on Mariupol. The image circulated online, on the front pages of newspapers, and was discussed at the UN Security Council.

