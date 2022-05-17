What are the benefits of prunes? See now the wonders they can do for your health

Maringá, May 17, 2022, by Denise Watanabe — In addition to being a great ally for the proper functioning of the intestine, dried plum benefits are very wide. In this way, learn more about this little fruit, today, here at Agro News. After all, it has many other nutritional properties.

In this sense, learn what are the dried plum benefits, so you can include it in your routine diet and enjoy all the advantages it offers. Also, follow this article to the end and learn all about it.

What are the benefits of prunes?

Dried plums are well known for helping the intestines to work better. This is due to the large amount of fiber that the fruit has. However, now see other benefits that the fruit can bring to your health, according to the article of June 10, 2020, written by Fabiana Gonçalves, in collaboration with the UOL Viva Bem.

In addition to fiber, plums contain carbohydrates and minerals. Therefore, the consumption of this fruit also helps in the fight against osteoporosis, preventing the loss of bone mass. Likewise, its antioxidants help prevent heart disease. In addition, fiber still makes you feel fuller for longer and also reduces the risk of colorectal cancer and hemorrhoids.

Prune lose weight?

According to See Health, in an article written on October 11, 2017, by Regina Célia Pereira, dried plums help to lose weight. The large amount of fiber found in the fruit helps control appetite by promoting satiety for longer. However, this does not mean that she will work miracles. Therefore, it is still necessary to maintain a healthy diet and regular physical activities.

how to consume

You can include berries in all your meals. For breakfast, she can accompany yogurt with oatmeal or fruit salad. Also, if you like sweet and sour foods, it can accompany farofas and meat sauces. Or still, to be consumed in the afternoon snack, with other fruits or nuts.

Anyway, now that you know what the dried plum benefits, look for it in supermarkets or natural supply stores. So, consume the fruit regularly and enjoy all its advantages.

