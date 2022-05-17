What are the next Marvel releases in theaters? Check out!

With the end of the pandemic, the movie premiere calendar is finally stabilizing. With the launch of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earlier this month and several more MCU premieres confirmed for the next few months, fans are already wondering how the Marvel movie calendar is.

If you’re part of the group of fans looking forward to the next Marvel releases, check out the full schedule of MCU premieres in theaters.

Thor: Love and Thunder

The third hero film “follows Thor on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a quest for inner peace. His retirement, however, is cut short by the galactic assassin Gorr, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, revealing herself to the Mighty Thor.”

Premiere date: July 8, 2022

disclosure

Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever

The sequence of black Panther must bring another secret civilization, Atlantis. “Wakanda and Atlantis are secret and advanced civilizations, who have enhanced military skills, but decide to hide from the rest of the world for their own safety and fears of the outside world. Wakanda feared that they would abuse their technology, while Altantis was afraid of the people. from the surface to desecrate your nation. Tension mounts as the two once-hidden nations clash.”

Premiere date: November 11, 2022

disclosure

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The third movie Ant Man The synopsis has not yet been revealed by Marvel, but we already know that the story should bring new challenges from Scott Lang involving space-time in the quantum realm – due to the name of the film. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffe will return.

Premiere date: February 17, 2023

disclosure

The Marvels – Captain Marvel 2

In the marvelsthe upcoming film focused on Brie Larson’s (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) character, she will be joined by Teyonah Parris, first introduced as an adult Monica Rambeau in WandaVisionalong with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Mrs. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series.

“Get ready to experience and fly higher, further and faster with the film, directed by Nia DaCosta!”, points out the synopsis released by the studio.

Premiere date: July 27, 2023

disclosure

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The third and final film Guardians of the Galaxy It also doesn’t have an official synopsis at the moment. However, we already have some clues about the plot. Director James Gunn promised that the film, unlike the first two, should be much more “dark”, in addition to marking “the end of this lineup of Guardians”.

Thor is also expected to join the team, as he suggests. Avengers: Endgameto find Gamora.

Premiere date: May 5, 2023

disclosure

Fantastic Four

Ever since Marvel bought the rights to Fantastic Four, fans have been speculating about the production’s possible cast. According to Kevin Feige, director of the company, the film is already in development and the cast will be “a beautiful combination of veteran actors and newcomers”.

Premiere date: not yet released, but the expectation is that the film will be released in late 2023.

reproduction