WHO: cases of mysterious hepatitis rise to 429 worldwide – News









The number of cases of acute childhood hepatitis of unknown origin is now 429 – 81 more than a week ago, the WHO (World Health Organization) said on Tuesday.

According to the entity, six patients died and 26 had to undergo a liver transplant.

The cases occurred in 22 countries, most of them in Europe, and in only 12 (among which the USA, Spain, Israel and the UK) there were more than five cases.

Another 40 cases are awaiting confirmation, the WHO said. The entity also revealed that three out of four affected children are under 5 years old and that 15% of patients needed care in Intensive Care Units.

The first ten cases of this acute hepatitis, reported by the UK to the WHO on 5 April, were in previously healthy children under the age of 10.

It is suspected that the cases may be linked to a adenovirusalthough this pathogen has never been, until now, normally related to cases of acute hepatitis.
























